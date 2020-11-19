Boots is selling £103 worth of No7 products for just £35

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Black Friday 2020 may be only a week away, but you don’t have to wait that long for serious savings. Boots has already slashed several prices on electricals and gift sets so the sales are very much a go.

From beauty advent calendars to cheap perfumes, it’s the most wonderful time to become a savvy sales shopper with price tags being cut left right and centre.

Right now at Boots you can snap up this epic No7 Beauty Collection gift set, with contents worth a combined value of £103. But here’s the sweet bit: the price tag is only a third of that at just £35. That means you effectively get £68 worth of free products. Get in!

£35 (worth £103, save £68) – view deal at Boots



No7 is of course the brand that brings us the bestselling anti-ager Protect & Perfect Advanced Serum, plus endless other purse-friendly make-up and skincare buys.

Right now can also save £10 when you spend more than £20 on selected No7 products at Boots by using the code ‘NO7SAVE10’.

Here are the 10 products you’ll find inside this super duper gift set.

What’s inside the No7 Beauty Collection?

No7 Dramatic Lift Mascara in Black – 7ml

No7 Stay Perfect Trio Eye Shadow Palette

No7 Stay Perfect Metallic Eye Pencil in Blackest – 1g

No7 Moisture Drench Lipstick in Desert Rose – 3.8g

No7 Gel Finish Nail Colour in Rose Gold – 10ml

No7 Radiant Results Revitalising Daily Face Polish – 100ml

No7 Instant Illusions Airbrush Away Primer – 30ml

No7 Radiant Results Purifying Clay Cleanser – 150ml

No7 Instant Results Nourishing Hydration Mask – 100ml

No 7 Glow Drops voucher

If you like the look of this gift set you’ll need to be quick in checking out, as No7 deals notoriously sell out in a flash.

Will you be snapping one up for yourself? This is what we call a bargain beauty haul, no question!