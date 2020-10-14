We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There’s 40% off the Xbox One S and FIFA 21 Champions Editions bundle to be had this Amazon Prime Day!

The Xbox One S is the only console with 4K Blu-ray, 4K video streaming, and HDR, meaning you can stream 4K video from Prime Video, Netflix, Spotify, Youtube and more as well as using it as a games console to play video games.

You can get over 100 games that are exclusive to the Xbox One. Plus it’s compatible with loads of great games for kids such as all the Lego titles including Lego Marvel, Disney Pixar and Warner Bros.

Amazon are also giving away a FREE 1 month Xbox Game Pass and 14 days Xbox Live Gold with the purchase of the Xbox One S and FIFA 21 Champions Editions bundle today.

Amazon Prime deals on consoles and video games for kids – at a glance:

You can also save on an great Prime Day Nintendo Switch Bundle today, that includes games along with the console.

Xbox One S 1TB + White Xbox Controller, 1 month Xbox Game Pass & 14 days Xbox Live Gold + FIFA 21 Champions Edition

Price: £249.99

A brilliant entry-level games console for kids, what is so great about the Xbox One S is that it can be used as both a games console and a home entertainment system. So when they’ve played enough FIFA for the day, you can switch over to watch your favourite shows and movies on Netflix, Disney Plus or Amazon Prime Video in perfect 4K High Definition. This Xbox One S comes as a bundle with the most recent FIFA 21 game edition, plus the bonus of an Xbox Game Pass for one month thrown in too.

SAVE £74.82 – View at Amazon