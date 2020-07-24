Aldi’s new air loungers are the perfect way to chill out in style this summer

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Summer is here, meaning most of our socialising will take place outdoors in gardens, beaches or open places. And Aldi is selling the perfect product to help you relax in style.



Budget supermarket Aldi is selling Sit & Fun Air Loungers, that can be packed up and taken with you wherever you go.

For £12.99, you can pick up one of these loungers to take with you for your next gathering.

According to Aldi’s website, ‘The clever lightweight design provides ultimate comfort, and doesn’t even need a pump to be inflated.

‘The lounger is constructed from an ultra-tough ripstop fabric, making it durable so you can use it time and time again without worry of it bursting. The handy carry bag makes it easy to transport and pack away afterwards too.’

They’re described as being ideal for relaxing anywhere, versatile and easy to assemble, so you won’t have to spend most of your visit figuring out how to inflate it!

The loungers come in a range of designs and styles, with shoppers able to choose from a long ‘hot dog’ shape or a round ‘donut’ one.

They’re only available in stores at the moment though, so you’ll have to head to your local.

Or, if you’d prefer to shop online, there are alternatives available via Amazon.

The e-commerce site is selling the original lounger, which is available in seven different colours.

Or, you can pick up a similar product, the Backture Inflatable Lounger.

It’s an Amazon Choice product and is available in three different colours.

These loungers are perfect for holidays too, if you want to buy one in preparation for your next trip.

Let’s just hope the weather stays nice enough in the UK to make the most of them at home!

Will you be treating yourself to a new lounger? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook.