When the weather’s miserable, there’s nothing like cosying up and lighting and scented candle. And Aldi’s Yankee Candle dupes are going down well amongst shoppers.

Yankee Candle is a much-loved brand, but sometimes their candles can be a bit too expensive for those on a budget, especially around the Christmas period.

But Aldi’s Scentcerity range, inspired by the popular candle company, are just £3.99 each. So you can indulge in your favourite smells without breaking the bank.

There are three delightfully festive options on offer, all based around the festive season. Shoppers can choose between Salted Caramel, Black Forest Gateau, or Happy Holidays.

According to Aldi’s website, these candles are ‘a great way to help you unwind after a long week in work, you can light this candle and relax on the sofa or slip into a nice hot bath as the aromas fill your home, transporting you to a faraway paradise’.

The candles have received great reviews online. One happy customer rated it five stars, and added, ‘Amazing value for money, this candle smells so strong and nice, it fills the room. I’m going to have to buy another one Before Christmas!’

Another agreed, adding, ‘This is the best candle I’ve ever had!! My whole house smells amazing!! I can even smell it when the candle is not lit. I hope Aldi brings more of these into their shops. It’s my favourite and at a brilliant price too.’

And a third said, ‘As strong if not stronger smelling than Yankee….burns nicely!’

Unfortunately, they’ve completely sold out online due to their popularity, so if you want to get your hands on one, it’s best to check your local store for availability. Hopefully they do an online restock soon!

Aldi also offer other scents in their Scentcerity range, including dessert inspired ones like creamy vanilla, blueberry and apple, and black cherry. Perfect for those with a sweet tooth.

