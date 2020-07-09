Aldi is giving you the chance to win a prize worth £1000 if you did this in lockdown

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi has launched a brand new competition with a prize worth a whopping £1000.

For many people partial to a boozy tipple, lockdown was the perfect time to put their DIY skills to the test.

If the three month long period being deprived from pubs and bars prompted you to create your own boozer in the back garden, Aldi wants to hear from you.

The famously affordable supermarket is searching for the best DIY bar and will be treating the best makeshift pub builder to a grand’s worth of Aldi shopping vouchers.

The contest was announced on the Aldi Facebook page this week.

‘Hands up if you’ve made your very own Backyard Boozer? 👋

‘Whether you’ve transformed old garden sheds or created a bar using a bookshelf, we want to see your handiwork! Like this post and show us a pic of your home bar creations using #AldisBarHunt to be in with a chance of winning a YEAR’S supply of shopping vouchers,’ the caption read.

If you want to show off your lockdown watering hole creation, all you need to do is like the post on Aldi’s Facebook then share your own snap, including the hashtag #AldisBarHunt.

Simple!

Entries are being accepted and will be until 21st July – then the winner will be chosen by a pair of experts.

The garden pubs and bars will be judged by Estate agent Sadie Jones and interior designer Nick Threadgold.

The pair put together their own back garden pub called The Stagger Inn during their time in lockdown.

“We’re very excited to be partnering with Aldi on this search for the UK’s best at-home bar,” said Sadie.

“We were missing our favourite pubs, but since we decided to build our own, we’ve not looked back. It was such a fun and creative project and it’s an affordable way to enjoy our favourite drinks at home – we’re thrilled with the result.”

If you’re looking for some bargain booze to stock up your stash, there’s loads of delicious spirits and liqueurs on sale at Aldi right now.

The fruity and refreshing Strawberry and Watermelon Vodka Crush is down to £8.99 currently, while the summery Peach and Orange Blossom Gin will set you back just £14.99.

You can even order Aldi’s extensive range of alcohol online, so you don’t even need to take a trip to your local store.

Cheers to that!