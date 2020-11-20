Aldi’s new copper kitchenware range is gorgeous and so affordable

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi has released a seriously gorgeous copper kitchen range and it's unbelievably affordable.

The budget supermarket giant is known for providing seriously incredible products at low prices and its latest kitchenware launch doesn’t stray from that trend.

After the Aldi Christmas advert left fans in tears and its line of affordable Christmas hampers changed the game, this copper kitchenware range is set to make Christmas shopping wildly easy too.

Prices for the Aldi Specialbuys collection start at just £2.49 and it’s available to order online now and is set to land in stores on Sunday 22nd November.

The line includes kitchen gadgets, copper utensils, pans, a toaster, kettle, a gin and tonic mixer set, a gorgeous mirrored drinks tray and so much more.

The Kirkton House Large Copper Stockpot is a perfect present purchase for any avid foodies who love to spend time whipping up delicious dishes in the kitchen, while frying pans, small milk pans, medium saucepans, woks and saute pans are also available.

There’s also salt and pepper mill sets featuring the same stunning copper design, priced at a mere £7.99.

There’s handy yet super trendy copper gadgets like tin openers, can openers, spatulas and spoons priced at less than £3 – the ideal gift for home owners getting started in their first kitchen.

For a beautiful display piece, opt for the Kirkton House Rose Gold Drinks Tray – featuring geometric copper edging and a mirrored base for just £14.99.

There’s also a sleek matching copper kettle and toaster set – costing just £22.99 each. Bargains galore!

It’s no surprise that this chic launch is selling fast on the Aldi website so we recommend snapping the pieces you want ASAP before they’re no longer available online!

Or head to your local Aldi on Sunday to do your essential food shop and stock up on some majorly classy kitchen treats while you’re at it.

Thank you, Aldi. You’ve done it again!