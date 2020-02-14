Aldi launches new bargain range selling £4.99 dupes of designer perfumes like Marc Jacobs and Dior

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Perfume is often seen as a treat purchase, or a special gift - but Aldi’s latest offerings are a fraction of the price.

Shoppers are claiming that Aldi’s new perfumes smell exactly like more luxurious scents – but these cheap perfumes cost just £4.99 each.

Since some designer perfumes can come with hefty price tags, with a 100ml bottle of Lancôme La Vie est Belle costing £76.63, these dupes are ideal for any frugal shoppers.

E1 Exclusive Only has been compared to Miss Dior by Christian Dior. According to Aldi, it ‘embodies the fresh and sensual aroma of pink champagne and peach tree blossom’.

One review said, ‘Absolutely lovely and I’m a genuine Chanel customer . I think it’s a lovely fragrance that smells expensive. I recommend this perfume’.

Lacura E1 Exclusive Eau De Parfum embodies the glamour, elegance and fun of a fashionable New York Party. The composition is described as fresh, sensual and feminine.

Lacura Floral Noir resembles Marc Jacobs Daisy. Its official scent description is, ‘a floral woody fragrance fresh and yet feminine at the same time.’

Lacura Floral Eau De Parfum is a floral woody fragrance fresh and yet feminine at the same time. Top notes include Strawberry, the green aroma of Violet Leaf and Spicy Pink Grapefruit, while its heart notes are Gardenia, Violet and Jasmine.

One review said, ‘Smells just like Miss Dior ! Great value, especially if you’re like me and use a lot, good for everyday, I’ve just bought another 4 bottles.’

Finally, Lacura Je Suis Belle’s scent profile is described as, ‘Top notes include Blackcurrant and Pear, while its heart notes are Orange Blossom and Jasmine. Finally, the base notes are Tonka Beans, Praline and Patchouli & Vanilla.’

Lacura Je Suis Belle Eau De Parfum is a fragrance whose concept is centered on the idea of natural and simple beauty and freedom from convention.

Many shoppers have compared this one to Lancôme’s La Vie est Belle, with the perfume receiving plenty of 5 star reviews comparing it to the luxury brand.

One review said, ‘Smells exactly like Lancome La vie Est Belle. Got home and put one on each wrist and they are almost identical. Lasts really well too. Absolute bargain… Went back for 2 more bottles!’

