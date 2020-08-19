Aldi is selling genius pet stairs to help your dog climb on the sofa

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If your dog finds it difficult to jump up on the sofa, Aldi is selling some genius pet stairs to help make it easier for them to cosy up with you.

Budget supermarket Aldi is selling the pet stairs as part of their new Big Pet Event, which will be available in-stores from Thursday 20th August.

Aldi’s new plush grey pet stairs are just £12.99, and even have storage for your pets favourite toys. So there’ll be no more toys scattered all over your living room!

According to Aldi’s product description, ‘Sometimes our pets just need that helping hand to hop up onto their favourite spot, whether that’s the sofa or your bed!

‘These Plush Pet Stairs With Storage are perfect for helping them up, ready for that much needed snooze. With removable lids that allow for pet toy storage, these pet stairs are easy to assemble, and suitable for smaller dogs that are under 15kg.’

But that’s not all they’re offering, as there’s plenty of other pet essentials as part of Aldi’s Specialbuys this week.

For £22.99, you can pick up a Pop-Up Pet Pool which is ideal for the summer months.

Ideal for use in the garden or on holiday, this pool can be transported and put up wherever you’d like.

Aldi’s product description reads, ‘Perfect for use in the garden or while on holiday, this Pop-Up Pet Pool With Tap is really easy and quick to set up, with no tools required.

Your furry best friend is sure to love splashing, playing and keeping cool in this fun pool, especially on those warmer summer days! With a tap for quick drainage and an easy-clean design, it couldn’t be easier to get the pool down, cleaned and packed away once the fun is over.’

Other items in the pet event include a cooling pet bed, ideal for long haired dogs who need to cool off in the warmer weather.

The bed is suitable for both lounging or sleeping in, keeping your furry friend comfortable.

Will you be picking up any of these Specialbuys? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!