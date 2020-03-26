We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As the warmer weather approaches, Aldi's inflatable hot tub will give you the perfect excuse to hang out in the garden (not that we actually need one at the moment...).

We might not be able to go far due to the lockdown, but Aldi’s inflatable hot tub means you can relax in your garden in style.

The hot tub will be back on sale from Sunday 29th March, and is priced at £349.99.

Since most hot tubs cost around £3,000, it’s an absolute must-have and you won’t need to break the bank.

Last time, the hot tub sold out completely in just two weeks, so you might want to set an alarm to avoid disappointment.

It’s an online exclusive, so you’ll have to place your order via the Aldi website.

Given the fact we’re meant to stay indoors as much as possible, that will probably come as a relief!

The hot tub has enough space for four people, 120 warm air jets, and filter cartridges to keep the water clean and heating.

It can be packed away when not in use too, meaning it won’t take up any space during the cooler months!

A description by Aldi sounds very tempting. It reads, ‘Indulge in the ultimate relaxation in the comfort of your home with our amazing inflatable hot tub.

‘Imagine coming home from a long day and being able to unwind in your very own spa pool, sinking into the warm water, letting the bubbles comfort you as you let the stresses of the day float away.’

It adds, ‘Perfect for indoor or outdoor use, this spa pool is a real luxurious treat! Not to mention, with room for 4, it’s the perfect way to invite friends over for a catch up and a pampering session – win, win.’

