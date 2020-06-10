Aldi is selling a garden nest swing for under £30 this summer

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re looking to upgrade your garden during lockdown, Aldi is selling a nest swing to help keep the kids entertained.

With the UK still uncertain about when public places will be open, it might be trickier to keep your children entertained at home.

While you might have already added a paddling pool to your garden, the kids will absolutely love Aldi’s nest swing.

It can be enjoyed by sitting or lying down, and it’s ‘fun for all ages’ according to their website, so you could even give it a go yourself!

The official product description reads, ‘This Kids’ Garden Nest Swing will help you and your family make the most of the good weather!

‘This saucer swing is easy to assemble and can be used sitting or lying, providing hours of fun that will leave the kids’ flying high! So shop our basket swing today and get ready for quality family time together in the sun.

The swing is easy to assemble, weather resistant and has comfortable seating for hours of fun.

It’s suitable for children aged three and up, but the site warns that adult supervision is required whilst the swing is in use, for safety reasons.

Aldi’s Kids Garden Nest Swing has sold out online, but it will be available in stores across the UK from 11th June.

It’s only £29.99 too, so you won’t be breaking the bank if you want to pick one up.

The swing currently has one five-star review which reads, ‘Got this for my grandson 2 years ago get it out every summer and he and all the neighborhood kids love it.’

They added that the swing was also ‘very’ strong, which is definitely a bonus!

