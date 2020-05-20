We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi has released a Harry Potter range featuring a whole load of magical goodies.

The high-street bargain store always brings us the best of the best when it comes to random finds that we didn’t know we needed.

And now the store has jumped on the Hogwarts Express with its new line.

Potterheads across the country can now get hold of a whole range of magical Harry Potter goodies from the budget supermarket from exciting fancy dress options to gadgets that might even do real magic.

If your kids (or even yourself) do nothing but run around the house chanting Expelliarmus and Wingardium Leviosa, then we’d grab the light up wand and the fancy dress outfit.

‘Get practicing your spells skills with this incredible Harry Potter Light Painting Wand,’ write Aldi.

‘An authentic replica wand that lights up to let you paint and cast spells, this is the perfect way to practice at home to make sure you’ll be top of the class just like Hermione!’.

Or if you’re obsessed with the magic from the fantasy franchise, we think the floating pen and flying Golden Snitch are awesome.

Aldi writes, ‘Who said magic only happens at Hogwarts? Witches and wizards (of any age!) are sure to love this Harry Potter Mystery Heliball, which flies away when you try to grab it!’.

The range also includes the full collection of Harry Potter books as well as fun board games to get families through lockdown, including Harry Potter Trivial Pursuit and Scrabble.

And for those who just want to be decked out in full Harry Potter, the store is selling merchandise including, water bottles, bedsets, a whole range of cushions, t-shirts, a messenger bag and even an invisibility cloak.

There is also a selection of colouring books for both parents and children alike to dig their heads into and release some tension during the weeks spent in lockdown.

We know where we’ll be spending our pay cheques this month!