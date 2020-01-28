Aldi’s new dreamy homeware range features an anti-snore pillow that’s set to be a sellout

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you fancy changing up your home this year, Aldi has launched a brand new collection to help you update your interiors for less.

From duvets, to cushions to pillows, Aldi is stocking everything you need to update your living spaces and bedrooms this year, and the designs can suit just about any home.

Perhaps the stand out product for many of us is a double electric blanket for just £17.99, which is a must have for cold winter nights. Spring hasn’t arrived just yet so we can see this being a welcome addition to our bedrooms!

SHOP NOW Easy Home Double Electric Blanket This cosy double electric blanket is perfect for chilly evenings.

SHOP NOW Grey King Printed Duvet Set A stunning printed Kirkton House King Duvet Set, complete with 2 matching pillowcases.

Or, if you want an entirely new duvet set, the budget supermarket is offering Printed Duvet Sets in calming grey and blue prints. These designs are available in double (£9.99) and king-size (£11.99).

You can’t have new duvets without new pillows either, and Aldi is now offering super affordable Anti-Snore Pillows to help you and your partner get a better night’s sleep.

They’re ‘wrapped in a cotton cover and has a s-shaped foam core’ which is designed to encourage better breathing throughout the night. It’s the perfect option if you, or someone you know, struggles with snoring.

SHOP NOW Kirkton House Anti Snore Pillow This pillow has been designed to help reduce snoring by raising your head as you sleep.

If you just want something comfy, then the Megabounce Pillow Pair promises a sleep that’s ‘comfortable all night long’. Both of these cost just £5.99.

SHOP NOW Kirkton House Mega Bounce Pillow Pair Introduce this Mega Bounce Pillow Pair to your bed for well-earned night time luxury.

We understand that storage can be a pain sometimes, but Aldi’s Cotton Storage Bucket is £8.99 and the cream and black design means it can blend in with practically every room.

It’s available in a handy two-pack if you’ve got lots of things you want to store. We can see this becoming a household staple for many people!

You can never have too many comfy cushions, and Aldi’s plush ones are just £5.99 each. They’re available in pink, blue and white to suit every taste.