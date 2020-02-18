Aldi are selling booze infused Easter eggs for under a fiver

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Who says Easter eggs are just for kids?You know the drill, Easter rolls around every year and the shelves are stacked with the classic chocolate eggs we knew and loved as little ones.

Of course, we’re not complaining. Who doesn’t love to indulge in a spot of egg shaped, chocolate-y goodness?

But if you’re after something a little more mature to tuck into this Easter, Aldi have just the thing.

The affordable supermarket giant are selling chocolate eggs infused with your favourite boozy tipples.

There’s a white chocolate option infused with gin or a milk chocolate one infused with prosecco. Cheers to that.

While there’s plenty of bank account friendly Easter products on the market right now, this Spring time artisan treats cost just £4.99 each, but look far from a basic budget option.

The Gin White Chocolate Egg is injected with a juniper twang and coated in a glowy lustre, while the Prosecco and Raspberry Milk Chocolate Egg features a rosy red tinge and an equally lavish looking sparkle.

They’re also decorated with a fancy engraved pattern, sure to make them look rather glam among your Easter treat stash.

Aldi have also added some adorable little characters to their Easter collection, in the form of Danny the Dinosaur and Sparkle the Unicorn.

This delicious edible pair are a must have for any dino-loving or unicorn obsessed children in your life.

These cute little guys cost even less than the alcoholic delights on offer, priced at just £2.49.

That’s the adults and the kids sorted then.

They’re all available to pick up in store right now, and with only 54 days (and counting) to go until Easter Sunday, it’s probably best to get stocked up now!