Aldi is selling a new range of candles inspired by favourite G&T flavours

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There's nothing quite like making yourself a refreshing G&T during the summer months, and now you can buy candles inspired by popular flavours.

Aldi has launched the perfect addition to any gin lover’s house, with their new range of G&T inspired candles.

A representative revealed, “Supermarket Aldi is excited to announce the launch of its very own Gin Scented Candle.

“It smells so good, you’ll want to give it a taste (but we recommend not).”

There’s three new scents to choose from, with each of them featuring the iconic scent of juniper berries that gins are well known for.

The first is a Juniper & Lime candle, which has a citrusy aroma and is no doubt inspired by the most popular fruit to use as an accompaniment to your G&T.

Next we have Raspberry, Vanilla and Coconut which is the perfect option for anyone with more of a sweet tooth. After all, sweet gin liqueurs have become a popular choice in recent years.

The third and final candle is inspired by rhubarb, as the garden vegetable is a much-loved flavour for gins.

The candles will be on shelves from 23rd July and are priced at £3.29 each.

Each candle comes in a beautiful box, which means they’d be a great gift option too.

Another Aldi rep added, “Is your favourite drink a gin and tonic?”

“Well then stop the press! Supermarket Aldi is bringing back its much-loved Gin Scented Candle for an incredible £3.29!”

“Bursting with juniper-based aromas like those of your go-to spirit, you can fill your home with notes that are as satisfying on the nose, as your favourite tipple is on the taste-buds.”

Sounds good to us!

Will you be trying these candles? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!