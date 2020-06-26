We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If your children are all about outdoor fun right now, Aldi has something they'll love.

With many parents likely running out of creative ways to keep their kids entertained during the coronavirus lockdown, the beloved budget supermarket just launched some new items that we reckon will delight little ones.

Adding to its epic selection of Special Buys, Aldi has launched a super cute den-making set costing just £14.99.

Creative kids can put together the tent that comes inside a cute backpack and mark it as their own with the mini sign that’s also included – perfect for some summer time adventures in the garden.

The Aldi website says, ‘With this kit you’ll find a rucksack with ground sheet, tarpaulin, 8 steel pegs, a mallet, rope, a chalkboard sign, a torch (battery included) and packet of chalk.’

Sadly, the Adventuridge Den Making Kit has already sold out online, but check for it in the middle aisle of your local Aldi store when you pop in for your next shop.

Aldi has had plenty of online sell-outs lately, with its sought after Hanging Egg Chair going out of stock almost instantly earlier this month. Luckily they’ve promised another launch so eager shoppers have another chance to get their hands on it.

Meanwhile, the retailer’s Sunflower Wooden Playhouse has also been a serious sell-out, thanks to its epic playing potential and ability to look seriously sweet in the back garden.

‘Let little one’s imaginations run wild when they play house in this wonderful wooden playhouse. Perfect for outdoor play, this brilliant house gives them somewhere to call their own as they play their favourite games,’ Aldi says on the website.

In light of its in-demand status and the fact it’s not available in the iconic middle aisle, we imagine these could be next in line for a restock, so keep your eyes peeled!