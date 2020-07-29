Aldi are now offering children’s tutoring for just £18

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The supermarket is branching out into private tutoring lessons for kids – and the savings are staggering.

First they won our hearts with their Magnum bottle of summer rosé and amazing luxury make-up dupes. And now Aldi have branched out into education, too.

Known for their Specialbuys section instore and online, the budget-friendly supermarket is a one-stop shop for items you didn’t know you needed until they were so cheap.

And this one might be their best Specialbuy yet.

Aldi are currently offering parents bargain-priced private tutoring for their kids.

The supermarket’s most recent venture offers families two tutorials for £18 in collaboration with online one-to-one tuition platform MyTutor. That’s a 55% discount for parents hoping to get their children ready for school resuming in September.

It’s part of the supermarket’s pledge to help ease back to school stress for children, most of whom have now spent months away from the classroom.

“We wanted to help ease any back to school stress by offering private tuition lessons at an accessible price,” Aldi’s Julie Ashfield said of the partnership.

“With education being hugely impacted by the worldwide pandemic, we hope this launch will help support parents and children across the UK.”

READ MORE: Best educational toys for kids aged 1 to 5

Chief executive of MyTutor Bertie Hubbard added, “One-to-one tuition has been proven to boost progress by five months and so we’re delighted to be working with Aldi to help more children get back on track with their studies so they can start the new school year full of confidence.”

There are only 2,000 of the packages available. And like all Aldi Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone.

The available lessons range from primary school level (Key Stage 2) through to A Level, with over 30 curriculum subjects available for parents to choose from.

The offer follows reports that around 2 million children did little to no schoolwork during lockdown. What’s more is over two thirds (71 per cent) of parents believe their child would benefit from private tuition, but 84 per cent admit that tuition is not financially possible.

The supermarket’s ‘Amazing School Event’ includes further offers on school uniforms – offering budget-friendly bundles for children aged 3 to 11 from 9th August.

The bundle includes a round neck jumper, two polo shirts, and either a pair of trousers or a skirt, all for just £4.50.

Who could argue with that?