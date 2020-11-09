The best Christmas crackers for 2020

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Christmas crackers have most definitely evolved from the paper hat and joke fillers we're all used to pulling apart on the big day.

From chocolate filled crackers to perfumes, pampering crackers, and even crackers filled with alcohol, just like advent calendars, crackers these days can be filled with just about anything, and some are so fancy, they’d do perfectly fine as a Christmas gift on their own.

We’ve done some digging and found the best crackers for Christmas 2020 – this lot will definitely make sure that dinner goes off with a bang!

What are the most expensive Christmas crackers?

If you fancy splurging this Christmas (we wouldn’t blame you!), there’s plenty of luxury Christmas crackers for you to choose from this season. Tiffany & Co have launched their very own crackers this year, which are filled with luxurious fragrances for both him and her. Other luxury choices include Molton Brown and Jo Malone. So there’s loads of great options out there!

What is inside the best Christmas crackers?

You can find all sorts of great products inside Christmas crackers, that go beyond party hats and terrible Christmas jokes! Shoppers can pick up crackers filled with perfumes, beauty products, chocolates, alcohol, and so much more. Whether you want to buy them for a gift, or treat your family to them during Christmas dinner, we’re sure you’ll find the perfect set.

Where do you put Christmas crackers?

Traditionally, Christmas crackers are laid out on the table during Christmas dinner. Every guest gets one each, and crackers can be pulled either before or after food is served. It’s entirely up to you, but either way, it’s a great way to get a little extra something while you gather together for an epic festive feast.

Sometimes people use crackers as an additional Christmas tree decoration too, with everyone picking one off the tree on Christmas Day. But however you choose to use them, they’re definitely an essential festive item!

The best Christmas crackers 2020

Tiffany & Co Exclusive Tiffany & Love For Her & For Him Cracker Fragrance Gift Set, £49

This John Lewis exclusive set has six crackers filled with Tiffany & Love Eau de Toilette for Him and Tiffany & Love Eau de Parfum for Her. They’re the perfect luxury gift this festive season. The women’s perfume is is a modern yet feminine floral woody perfume scent and the men’s one is a citrusy, aromatic fragrance with a fresh and masculine scent.

Cath Kidston Festive Party Animals Four Crackers Gift Set, £13.99

These 4 Cath Kidston crackers are each filled with a pocket size vegan friendly body wash. Fragrances include Red Berry & Cedar, London Tea, Cassis & Rose and Lavender & English Chamomile. They make a great stocking filler this festive season.

Molton Brown Floral & Citrus Christmas Cracker Bodycare Gift Set, £20.00

This Molton Brown cracker set contains Jasmine & Sun Rose Bath & Shower Gel, Suede Orris Bath & Shower Gel, Orange & Bergamot Bath & Shower Gel, Heavenly Gingerlily Bath & Shower Gel, making it the perfect gift for anyone who loves to pamper themselves.

Mini Chocolate Christmas Crackers, £17

These ten mini crackers are all filled with a scrumptious Hotel Chocolat chocolate, making it the perfect after dinner treat this Christmas time. Flavours included in the crackers are Pecan Praline, Wafer Praline, Dizzy Praline, Salted Caramel Cream, and Caramel Cheesecake. Delicious!

Makeup Shakeup Cracker, £ 13.50



Perfect for any beauty lover, this Benefit cosmetics themed Christmas cracker includes Benetint 3ml, Gimme Brow+ 1.5g, and BAGgal BANG! Mascara 4g. You can expect defined brows, lengthened lashes and rose-tinted cheeks and lips this season!

Jo Malone Christmas Cracker, £32

Treat that Jo Malone fan to this luxury cracker filled with Peony & Blush Suede Cologne 9ml, Wood Sage & Sea Salt Body & Hand Wash 15ml, Wild Bluebell Body Crème 15ml.

Sipsmith Gin Christmas Crackers, £15

A great boozy gift this festive season, Sipsmith’s Gin Crackers contain four 5cl premium gins; London Dry Gin, Lemon Drizzle Gin, Zesty Orange Gin and Sloe Gin.

Whisky and Gin Christmas Crackers, £39.99

This pack of whisky and gin Christmas crackers contain a festive hat and a selection of five miniature spirits. They can include Glenglassaugh, Glendronach, Benriach, Glen Scotia, Tamdhu, Feathery Blended, Cadenhead, Sheep Dip Blend, Kokoro Gin, Amber Glen Whisky, Portobello Road Gin, London Hill Gin, Edinburgh Gin, or Sloe Gin.

Baileys Mini Chocolate Truffle Crackers, £10

Can’t choose between chocolate and alcohol? Why not both! This set of six mini Christmas crackers contains twist wrapped chocolate truffles in Baileys Original and Baileys Salted Caramel flavours.

ManiLife Peanut Butter Christmas cracker, £9.99

This unique Christmas cracker contains two ManiLife Deep Roast jars, with both crunchy and smooth peanut butters. Better yet, purchasing this cracker helps to support the Campaign to End Loneliness.

Yves Saint Laurent Exclusive Black Opium Eau de Parfum Holiday Cracker, £35

This YSL cracker makes a great gift, and you save £5 on the overall value. It contains the iconic Black Opium Eau de Parfum, Mini Rouge Pur Couture N°1 Lipstick in Classic Red, Mini Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils, and Top Secrets Instant Moisture Glow.

Kuckoo Crackers Balloon Game Christmas Crackers, £14.95

Fun for all the family, this unique set of Christmas crackers teaches you all about balloon modelling! All players receive a number of modelling balloons, a balloon modelling guide and a balloon pump. There’s plenty of fun things to make like a balloon hat, dog, rabbit and even an octopus.

