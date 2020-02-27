Amazon is selling Dyson vacuums for their cheapest price ever

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re the owner of an age old vacuum cleaner that is sucks away from biting the dust, now is the time to treat yourself to an upgrade.



Online shopping giant Amazon is selling top of the range Dysons for a massively discounted price.

You can now order the Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for 46% off its original price.

With a near 50% discount, the cleaning gadget will set you back just £199, while you’d pay £369 to buy it full price.

With a £170.99 saving, it’s certainly the perfect time to invest in a top notch hoover.

The hassle free cordless cleaning tool sucks dirt and pet hair from carpets, sofas and cars using its powerful suction and direct drive motor that’s charged quickly and easily.

It’s also up to 50% quieter than standard hoovers, so there’ll be less of that irritating whirring noise when you’re in the swing of a spring clean.

Its light weight and ability to easily transform into hand held mode means it’s easy to whip round your home, getting into all of those hard to reach spots.

The Dyson V7 has received loads of rave reviews from happy customers.

‘This thing is like a rocket ship. It’s beautiful to look at. A robust well made machine. The power on this thing is ridiculous,’ one wrote.

‘I love this vacuum. Was very quick and easy to assemble and can be quickly taken to pieces to do different jobs. I like the stick style which means I can clean high up dust and cobwebs. Very lightweight and easy to manoeveur, can clean our two bedroom flat in about 10 minutes,’ added another.

‘This hoover takes the chore out of hoovering. Seriously well worth investing. Battery life could be better on the high power setting, however still works very well, would recommend to anyone,’ chipped in a third.