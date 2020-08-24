You can save loads on Amazon Fire Kids Edition tablets right now

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If your little one has been hankering after an Amazon Fire tablet, now is the time to act.

Online shopping giant Very is offering some smashing deals right now, including a massive reduction on the child friendly version of Amazon’s super smart Fire tablets.

The Fire HD Kids Edition is the ultimate must-have tech for little ones. It uses the Fire for Kids feature to restrict children from using social media and internet while age filters keep out other inappropriate content.

Adults can use the tablet to browse online though, as the safe mode can be switched on and off with a parent passcode.

With the Amazon Parent Dashboards, mums and dads can limit their little one’s screen time, create up to four child profiles and set educational goals.

Thousands of apps, books, games, films and TV shows can be downloaded onto the tablet and are available to save and use when the device isn’t connected to Wi-Fi.

The Fire tablet comes safe in a kid proof case to protect the smart technology from knocks, drops and bumps.

The case comes in a choice of blue, pink, purple or yellow to suit any child’s personal preference.

Amazon also offers a mega handy 2-year worry-free guarantee. This means if any tiny hands manage to break the device, you’ll be eligible for a new one.

You can save £45 on the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet right now if you purchase it from Very, taking the price down from £139.99 to less than £100.

Even better, Very allows you to pay in three instalments, making affording the kid-friendly gadget even easier.

The product has received plenty of rave reviews from users too.

‘My son loves the tablet. Very educative with loads of app and games to suit his age. Adult can use it too and it can stand in two different position. Great battery life. It’s fallen down loads of times with tiny hands mishandling it and so far it has not cracked,’ one praised.

‘My 5 year old son used an iPad previously and seemed to seek out every awful video on YouTube – I was horrified at what he could find so easily hence the purchase of the Amazon Fire kids edition. It’s wonderful and he definitely cannot find any inappropriate content, now I don’t have to monitor his usage time so often as I know he is in a safe child app,’ added another.