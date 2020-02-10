We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When it comes to TV, watching smartly really is where the future’s at.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick allows you to transform your telly into an epic smart TV in an instant, showing you the best of what Netflix, YouTube and all that catch up has to offer.

The Fire TV Stick comes complete with an Alexa controlled remote, so your voice is all it takes to flick through the endless options on offer.

By plugging the stick into your TV set, you’ll have access to BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, ITV Hub, All 4, Curzon and more, making sure all your ultimate viewing pleasures are in one insanely simple spot.

Turn up the volume with its handy music connections and listen to music via Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and Tuneln.

There’s a fab deal on the must-have tech right now, with online shopping giant Amazon offering £15 off the usual price of £39.99, pricing it at a rather affordable £24.99.

The Fire TV Stick has raked in heaps of rave reviews, as well, with many happy customers praising the little plug-in for being easy to use, great value for money and a total hit with the family.

‘Why have I not purchased this before 🤓 because I am old and scared of new tech, but after pressuring from my girls I gave in and so glad I did we have not stopped watching films, series etc🤓👍,’ one penned.

‘Simply plug it in and you’re ready to enjoy an amazing array of fun with music, movies, games…. you name it ,straight on your tv. Absolutely chuffed with the purchase and would recommend it to everyone,’ applauded another.

‘Amazing! I bought this for my projector and it definitely worth it. I can download all my TV shows from BBC Iplayer, itv hub and much more! The quality is also very good. Alexa works great too. Having amazon prime allows me to also watch the latest movies on my TV which is a plus. Couldn’t fault the product,’ a third wrote.