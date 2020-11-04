We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Winter is starting to take hold bringing chilly nights and frosty mornings!

And at this time of year, snuggling up for a cosy night’s sleep is a seriously important part of our routine and struggling to drop off to the land of nod is just not something we’ve got time for – especially with a second lockdown coming our way.

Now, thousands of Amazon shoppers are hailing one special sleep product a total game changer when it comes to making bedtime utterly heavenly.

The CosiHome Premium Comfort Electric Blanket promises to keep you warm and cosy on bitter winter nights with its remote controlled triple heat setting.

The polyester blanket is machine washable and easily attaches to the bed with its corner ties and comes in single, double and king size.

The genius bed gadget has received so many rave reviews from impressed customers, with many claiming it’s changed the way they sleep for good.

‘I don’t know how I ever lived without this before I bought it ? I’ve had it a month and it’s amazing, best thing i ever bought,’ one wrote.

‘This blanket deserves every single pound. I put it on my 2 seats sofa and its amazing. I turn on this blanket on the sofa where I set and I wont need to turn on any heater,’ added another.

A third wowed buyer wrote, ‘This is a great electric blanket especially for the price, compared to other brands. I bought the king-size and am thrilled that the blanket covers the WHOLE BED!! No cold toes for me anymore!‘

‘OMG OMG OMG. So glad this item was recommended to me, I can sincerely say its worth every penny, it heats up fantastically well even on setting 2 and setting 3 hotter and I really was jus expecting barely warm. So not only is it very hot when turned off it still remains hot for a very long time and noted even heating not just hot spots here n there. I LOVE IT and think everyone should have one,’ agreed another.