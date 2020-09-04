We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Have you ever wanted to wear a giant oversized blanket around the house? If the answer is yes, you'll definitely want to buy Amazon's latest offering!

Listed as an Amazon Bestseller, the Sienna Hoodie Blanket is here to make winter evenings even cosier.

If you find yourself getting cold easily, this genius hoodie will keep you warm and save on central heating bills. What’s not to love?

The hoodie blanket is available in three colours; blush pink, charcoal grey and silver grey.

The product description reads, ‘This Sienna soft sherpa lined hoodie blanket paired with elastic cuffs and an easily accessible two-sided giant pocket for all your needs whilst you watch TV or lounge at home.’

It adds that it ‘allows for warmth and comfort whilst also being durable in all conditions’.

The hoodie is One Size, and can be worn by both adults and children. You could even buy one for each of the family if you’d like!

Shoppers are impressed too, with the hoodie recommended by 84 per cent of customers.

One review reads, ‘I was so surprised at how fab this hoodie is , big soft and good quality, I’m going to order 2 more as presents!’

Another adds, ‘This hoodie is amazing! i’m 5’3 and it reaches to right above my knees. so soft and cozy, 10/10 would recommend.’

A third says, ‘Very happy with this product – it is cozy and extremely warm. Very soft material both inside and out. One size so should fit all’.

So whether you want one for yourself, or you’re looking for an ideal Christmas gift, why not grab this oversized hoodie?

