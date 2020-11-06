We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amazon is offering foodies the chance to snap up Jamie Oliver kitchen gadgets for bargain prices right now.

The online shopping giant has slashed the prices on handy cooking essentials brought to you by iconic chef, Jamie Oliver.

The kitchenware sale is giving keen culinary fans a chance to save money on kitchen accessories that would usually be pretty pricey.

Or if a loved one of yours is forever cooking up a storm and trying out new recipes, now’s the time to get some early Christmas shopping done!

There’s a 46% discount on the Jamie Oliver Granite Pestle and Mortar taking the price tag from £27.99 to £14.99, with £13 slashed.

The sleek, solid granite piece is ideal for making spice rubs, pastes, dressings, sauces, marinades and drinks and is a must-have in the stash of any wannabe chef.

You can also save 22% on the Jamie Oliver 6 Piece Acacia Knife Block Set, with Amazon’s generous discount taking the price from £127.50 to £99.99.

The set includes a 20.5 cm bread knife, 18.5 cm carving knife, 18 cm chef’s knife, 14 cm utility knife, 13 cm mini santoku knife and 11 cm paring knife.

They’re all razor sharp and made from German stainless steel and are the perfect replacements for the old, blunt knives in your kitchen that just aren’t cutting it anymore.

There’s also 20% off this Jamie Oliver Mezzaluna and Board. The nifty utensil is designed for chopping fresh herbs, garlic, nuts and more super quickly with its efficient rounded blade.

The beautiful acacia wood board can double up as a serving platter while the super-sharp double-handled knife will change the way you chop for the better.

The price has been slashed from £34.99 to £27.99, saving you £7.

There’s plenty of baking goodies on offer too for those who prefer to whip up something sweet in the kitchen.

Amazon has shrunk the prices on the likes of super stylish loaf tins, cake tins, pie tins, measuring cups, rolling pins, cookie cutters and more, all rated by pro foodie Jamie himself.