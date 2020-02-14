We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Whipping up a loaf of delicious freshly baked bread is a domestic dream that few of us have time to achieve.



You wouldn’t be blamed if spending hours mixing, kneading, proving and baking is something you struggle to fit into your schedule.

That’s why super fast bread makers are the ultimate kitchen gadgets for keen bakers that are totally strapped for time.

Where can I buy a bargain bread maker right now?

Online shopping giant Amazon currently has a delicious deal on the Morphy Richards Fastbake bread maker.

The sleek, white appliance promises to knock up a 2lb loaf in less than an hour and its smart computer memory means there’s very little work involved.

Simply add your ingredients into the mix, select a setting and let the machine do the baking.

You’ll be able to monitor your progress through the viewing window and even delay the timer for up to 13 hours. Why not set your loaf to start baking hours before morning, so you wake up to the smell of freshly baked bread?

It’s versatile too, allowing you to make cakes, pizza, rolls and even jam, using its various functions.

The nifty little device is currently priced at £47.99, reduced from £79.

In the box you’ll also receive a measuring cup, a spoon and a recipe book packed full of inspiration.

Having purchased the product and loved it, one shopper took to the review section to sing its praises.

‘Oh my word! Bread makers have come on a bit since I tried using my parent’s old one a few years back. If you buy the ready mixed packs from the supermarket, you just seem to tip a bag of flour mix into the machine on top of 320ml warm water and forget about it for three hours. Come back to a lovely fresh loaf,’ they wrote.

‘Amazing. Have only made the brown, granary and multiseed version but all really tasty – some denser than others. Today I’ve made a combination of white and multiseed flour on the granary recipe and I’ts the best so far,’ applauded a second.

‘I wish I had bought this years ago! Every loaf has been perfect! I can’t really take credit for the quality of the bread, the process is less complicated than going to the shop to buy a loaf!

‘I have made white bread, brown bread, sun-dried tomato bread, cheese and onion bread, chocolate and walnut bread, fruit loaf and cakes. Not only do they taste good but they seem to last well, much better than the part-baked bread the supermarkets sell,’ a third bread lover added.