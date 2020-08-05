Amazon’s most popular paddling pool is so affordable right now

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With the UK’s summer having finally arrived and scorching hot days making us feel like we’re not missing out on our holidays abroad too much, Amazon is treating shoppers to a great deal on its most popular paddling pool.

The online shopping giant’s best-selling inflatable pool is currently reduced by £16 from £29.99, meaning you can snap it up and create your very own garden splash zone for a seriously affordable price.

The Bestway Family Pool is the perfect online purchase for keeping kids cool and entertained in the British summer sun and it’s not tiny either, measuring 201cm in length, 150cm in width and 51cm in height.

It’s super easy to inflate, fill and drain thanks to its built-in drain valve and comes with a handy puncture repair kit in case any spiky objects cause a deflation mishap.

It’s received loads of raving, five-star reviews from happy shoppers too, with many praising it for saving their kids of all ages from a boredom-filled summer.

‘Really happy with this product second one ordered, ideal for my 12 year old daughter for just sitting on her rubber ring to relax and sip her drinks,’ one satisfied customer penned.

‘Absolutely great. I filled it with 1cm of water and my 2 year old spent the whole morning in it in the conservatory,’ added another.

‘Kids had a ball in this over the summer! My youngest was barely out of it. Every single day and would even decline going places just so she could go in every day. Its a great size and was a great price. Easily fit two -three in, more for a splash party hahaha,’ a third chipped in.