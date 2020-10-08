The easy way to get £10 free to spend on Amazon Prime Day

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amazon Prime Day is on the way - and there's a seriously easy way to get your hands on a £10 off voucher to spend.

The huge online shopping discount event is a chance to make big savings and get your hands on some Amazon bargains.

On the 13th and 14th of October, Amazon will offer huge discounts on products across their entire site. Shoppers can find unmissable price cuts on Amazon goods such as Kindles, Fire TV Sticks and Amazon Echo products.

Prime Day will also bring slashed prices on must haves from brands like Apple, Sony and Dyson plus discounts on toys, lifestyle essentials, books, beauty, fashion and so much more.

It’s the perfect opportunity to get started on a money-saving Christmas shopping spree or treat yourself to something you’ve had your eye on for a while – so you need to make sure you’re well prepared for Prime Day.

One of the best ways to do so is to take advantage of Amazon’s Spend £10, Save £10 scheme which will give customers a free £10 voucher to spend on Prime Day deals.

To claim the discount all you need to do is become a Prime member and spend £10 on products from small UK businesses selling on Amazon.

If you’re already a Prime member you’re good to go, just place an order on any products displayed in Amazon’s small businesses Storefronts page.

If you’re not a Prime member, simply sign up on the Amazon website and you’ll have instant access to their amazing speedy delivery services and streaming platforms like Prime Video – you’ll be given a 30 day free trial too and you can cancel at any time!

Your £10 reward will then be valid from when Prime Day begins on 13th October to 11:59 on 14th October – so you won’t be able to redeem it when the big discounts end.