We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There's 20% off this Britax Römer DUALFIX Z-LINE Swivel Child Car Seat for two days only, dropping in price from £300 to £225.

Britax Römer is just one of the many baby brands on offer this Prime Day, with Amazon slashing prices on thousands of baby products. You can save up to 41% off on a selection of baby products from well-known baby brands, including Maxi-Cosi, Britax Römer and Chicco.

Britax Römer is a British manufacturer that specialises in a range of baby and childcare products, including car seats and pushchairs. The brand developed its first child car seat in 1966 and has been making safety a priority ever since. Britax Römer has its own crash test centre for child car seats and the brand is synonymous with the highest safety standards for child car seats.

Amazon Prime Day Britax Römer deals at a glance:

Britax Römer DUALFIX Z-LINE Car Seat – SAVE £75

Britax Römer HOLIDAY 2 Pushchair – SAVE £30

Britax Römer KIDFIX Z-LINE Car Seat – SAVE £51



Britax Römer DUALFIX Z-LINE Car Seat

SAVE £75

If your little one is ready to move on from an infant carrier car seat, this is ideal. Whether you choose to position forward or rearward-facing, the Britax Römer DUALFIX Z-LINE car seat rotates 90 degrees, making it so much easier to get your child in and out of the car. It’s suitable for children aged from three months to around four years. It’s also an iSize seat, meaning it meets or exceeds the very latest regulations for car seat safety.

Sign up to a free, 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, which you can cancel before the 30 days is over if you change your mind.

The Britax Römer DUALFIX Z-LINE Swivel Child Car Seat is at this price for Prime Day – so be quick if you want to save on it! Amazon is offering savings on a selection of baby products on Prime Day, including up to up to 41% off on a selection of car seats and accessories, including Maxi-Cosi, Britax Römer, and Chicco.