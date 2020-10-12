We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You can save over £25 on the George Foreman Large Grill & Griddle right now thanks to Amazon Prime Day's early deals.

Amazon Prime Day is coming up which means you can make a huge saving on hundreds of must-have home gadgets and kitchen appliances with some amazing early release deals, including the George Foreman Large Grill & Griddle.

For a limited time only, the price tag has been slashed from £74.99 to £49, saving you £25.99 on the mega handy grilling machine.

Tomorrow sees the start of Amazon Prime Day, which is actually held over Tuesday 13th and Wednesday 14th. During these two days, we’ll see hundreds of great offers – but, you’ll only be able to take advantage of these great discounts if you’re an Amazon Prime Member.

Not signed up yet? Join in with a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial and you can cancel any time you want if you change your mind.



George Foreman Large Grill & Griddle

Amazon is offering an unbelievable discount on the George Foreman Large Grill & Griddle, offering a £25.99 discount for a limited time thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

The quick and easy cooking tool allows you to grill and griddle at the same time with long-lasting non-stick plates and independent temperature controls, allowing you to alter the temperature on either side dependent on the food you’re cooking.

It’s quick and easy to use, grills a whole host of food and can help you to cook up a healthier, tastier meal or snack in no time with almost zero mess.

With your George Foreman Grill & Griddle you can look forward to cooking a variety of food, such as red and white meat, fish and vegetables, all from fresh or frozen.

The drip tray slots into place, catching any fat or juices running free from your cooking, keeping your sides clean, and allowing you to eat as healthily as possible.