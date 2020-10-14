We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Need a new pushchair? There's 33% off this iCandy lightweight pushchair with carrycot, dropping in price from £650 to £470.

iCandy is just one of the many baby brands on offer this Prime Day, with Amazon slashing prices on thousands of baby products from popular brands including Baby Jogger and Silver Cross.

The brand is synonymous with supreme quality when it comes to baby products – they say the engineering of their pushchairs is more in line with aeronautical design than that of a traditional pushchair! From iconic designs – you can spot an iCandy pushchair at a glance – to lightweight aluminium frames, an iCandy pushchair is a thing beauty and a feat of clever, practical design. Ask any mum pushing one – they love iCandy pushchairs!

The iCandy Peach is £699 if you buy from iCandy but there’s 33% off at Amazon just now, down from £650 to £470!

Amazon Prime pushchair deals at a glance:

iCandy Peach pushchair and carrycot – SAVE £227.60

Silver Cross Jet – SAVE £75

Baby Jogger City Mini 2 Double Pushchair – SAVE £174.68

Cosatto Woosh 2 – Save £71.99

Baby Jogger City Mini 2 Pushchair – SAVE £109.01

Graco Breaze Lite i-Size Travel System – SAVE £76.01

Graco Transform 2-in-1 Pushchair – SAVE £56.01

iCandy Peach Pushchair and Carrycot

Save £227.60– View at Amazon

The iCandy Peach is a wishlist item for many mums. This is the 2018 model, which took everything parents loved about the previous design and added 60 modifications. Its sleek and minimalistic in design with classic styling and understated branding.

Sign up to a free, 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, which you can cancel before the 30 days is over if you change your mind.

The iCandy Peach is at this price for Prime Day – so be quick if you want to save on it! Amazon is offering savings on a huge selection of popular baby products from well-known brands including Baby Jogger, Maxi-Cosi and Silver Cross on Prime Day.