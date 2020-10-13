We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It's Amazon Prime Day and you can save some serious money on hundreds of deals!

You can save up to 45% on Joe Wicks kitchenware right now, including the Quick & Even Stainless Steel Non-stick Saucepan set, with a slashed price tag.

The three-piece set of deep profile saucepans are usually priced at £94.99 but you can save an impressive £43 on them right now, thanks to Amazon Prime Day’s epic deals.

Designed by fitness pro and cooking expert Joe Wicks, the versatile stainless steel pans are perfect for any avid foodie.

Amazon Prime Day Kitchenware deals – at a glance:

Joe Wicks Quick & Even Stainless Steel Non-Stick Saucepans – SAVE £43

Joe Wicks Quick & Even Stainless Steel Non-Stick Oval Grill Pan – SAVE £6.66

KitchenAid Stand Mixer – SAVE £229.01

Nespresso Pod Krups XN903140 Coffee Machine – SAVE £70.04

Breville All-in-One Coffee House – Espresso, Filter and Pods Coffee Machine with Milk Frother – SAVE £90

De’Longhi Lattissima Touch, Single Serve Capsule Coffee Machine – SAVE £125

Joe Wicks Quick & Even Stainless Steel Non-stick Saucepans



To redeem the deal you need to be an Amazon Prime member – right now you can sign up for a 30-day free trial and can cancel at any time!

This 3 saucepan set contains a 16 cm, 18 cm and a 20 cm saucepan, all equipped with shatter resistant glass lids

It is dishwasher and oven safe up to 180 degrees Celsius and the ergonomic silicone handles add a pop of colour while keeping hands safe and comfortable while cooking.

The pans also have shatter-resistant glass lids, allowing cooking to be monitored without heat or moisture loss. This helps to keep the goodness in your meals while keeping an eye on progress.