You can save money on hundreds of gadgets right now thanks to Amazon Prime Day's early deals.

The Amazon Kids Edition Kindle is currently available to buy online with a £45 discount, thanks to the Amazon Prime Day early savings deals.

Right now the price tag has been slashed from £99.99 to £54.99, saving you a hefty £45 on the smart reading gadget – and you’ll get access to thousands of books too.

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition

Amazon is offering an amazing £45 discount on the Kindle Kids Edition as part of an early Amazon Prime Day Deal.

To redeem the deal, simply become an Amazon Prime Member – you can do this by signing up for a 30-day free trial and you can cancel any time you want if you change your mind. You won’t even be charged if you cancel within the 30-day time period.

For your purchase you’ll receive a 10th generation Kindle, a kid-friendly cover, a two-year worry-free guarantee and 1 year of Amazon Kids+ (Fire for Kids Unlimited) with over a thousand books included.

The Kindle Kids Edition is purpose-built for reading, with a black & white glare-free display and weeks of battery life to help your little one find their imagination in the best ways and discover the joy of reading.

The two-year worry-free guarantee means that if the Kindle is damaged by your little ones, you can simply return it to Amazon and receive a replacement totally free of charge.