If you're looking to add to your child's doll collection, this L.O.L Surprise! Exclusive Doll is 30% off for two days only, dropping in price from £89.99 to just £49.99.



L.O.L Surprise! is just one of the many children’s brands on offer this Prime Day, with Amazon slashing prices across thousands of products.

This popular doll range first came onto the scene, with L.O.L standing for Little Outrageous Little. Children everywhere love the unique dolls for their quirky style and the element of surprise, as many of them come wrapped in seven layers of paper so you never know which doll you’re going to get.

Originally priced at £89.99, this gift set has dropped to £49.99 – making it an unmissable bargain, especially with the festive season just around the corner.

Amazon Prime Day deals on L.O.L deals – at a glance

L.O.L Surprise! Exclusive Doll – SAVE £40

L.O.L Surprise! Winter Disco Chalet Doll House with 95+ Surprises- SAVE £25.50

L.O.L. Surprise! Amazing Surprise with 14 Dolls & 70+ Surprises- SAVE £23.90

L.O.L Surprise! Furniture Bedroom with Neon Q.T. & 10+ Surprises – SAVE £18.36

L.O.L. Surprise!Car-Pool Coupe – with 1 Exclusive Doll – SAVE £8.99

L.O.L. Surprise! Collectable Fashion Dolls – With 20 Surprises & Accessories – SAVE £7

L.O.L Surprise! Advent Calendar 2020 – PRICED £12.99

L.O.L Surprise! Exclusive Doll

This exclusive doll can only be found on Amazon, and is at this price for Prime Day – So be quick if you want to save on it! Amazon predicts that L.O.L Surprise! will be a popular choice for Christmas gifting this year, with two products appearing in its Christmas toys 2020 list.

You can even buy an L.O.L advent calendar if you’re looking for an alternative to chocolate. It includes an exclusive doll and 24 fashion accessories to unbox in the countdown to Christmas.

This Prime Day, Amazon is making it even easier to save across popular children’s brands, which is great if you want to get Christmas shopping done early.