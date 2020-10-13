We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Can't stand the heat? Take 34% off the Ninja Foodi Electric Multi-Cooker until midday today as it's reduced from £199 to just £139.99.

If you’re in the market for kitchen appliances or kitchenware this Prime Day then you’re in luck! Amazon have slashed the prices across a huge range, especially from the likes of the family-favourite brand, Ninja. Since launching their appliances on Amazon, all the products across the range have got a whole host of 5-star reviews as customers have been over the moon to find their regular cooking routines halved both in time and effort.

Amazon Prime Day deals on kitchen appliances – at a glance

Panasonic SR-GA421FLXC 4.2 Litre Automatic Rice Cooker & Warmer – SAVE £50

Levivo water carbonator set – SAVE £19.50

Philips Essential Air Fryer XL 1.2 KG – SAVE £70

Kenwood KVC5100S electric mixer – SAVE £170

Ninja Foodi MAX Health Grill and Air Fryer – SAVE £100

Duronic Electric Griddle GP20 – SAVE £25

Etekcity Digital Kitchen Weighing Scales – SAVE over £10

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker – SAVE £110

Ninja Foodi Electric Multi-Cooker

Save £59 – View on Amazon

If you love quick and easy cooking at the touch of a button, then you’re sure to love the savings that we’ve found on the Ninja Foodi Electric Multi-Cooker. This pressure cooker crisps and locks in the juices for perfect food every single time. Not only does it pressure cook though, it air fries, slow cooks, steams, sears, sautes, bakes, roasts and grills your food to a gold star standard (and it will keep it all warm for 12 hours!).

Making quick one pot meals is also even easier than ever, perfect for the lead up to Christmas and family dinners! The set also includes a six litre cooking pot, a 3.6 litre cook and crisp basket, plus a reversible rack, a pressure and a crisping lid. With this, you can make everything from pulled pork to delicious cauliflower cheese, perfectly steamed vegetables, fresh pies, cakes and crumbles, as well as a massive roast chicken. And all this coming in at an impressive saving of over a third in the Amazon Prime Day sale!

You can also make HUGE savings this year on a great range of kitchenware, including a £22 reduction on this Le Creuset 37cm oval griddle in Marseille blue and save £70 on a Le Creuset cast iron casserole dish.

So as Christmas is fast-approaching, be sure to take a look at the incredible deal on the Ninja Foodi Electric Multi-Cooker as well as some of the other fantastic discounts on home, kitchenware and appliances.