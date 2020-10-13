We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It's the discount we've all been waiting for; save on the Nintendo Switch bundle as it's reduced from £348.99 to £314.99.



Nintendo is just one of the gaming brands that Amazon is knocking down prices on this Prime Day.

The much-loved gaming console, Nintendo Switch was a HUGE hit when it was first released onto the shelves in 2017 and now, millions of people around the world are playing games with friends, family and independently on the console.

Amazon Prime Day deals on games – at a glance

Nintendo Switch console-game bundles – SAVE £34.00

Just Dance 2020 for Nintendo Switch – SAVE £7

LEGO DC Super-Villains for Nintendo Switch – SAVE £11.00

Hasbro Game Night (Monopoly, Risk and Trivial Pursuit) – SAVE £4

Jumanji: The Video Game for Nintendo Switch – SAVE £9

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headphones – SAVE £26

Nintendo Switch Neon + Ring Fit bundle

Save £34 – View at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch is perfect for living room, family gaming and independent, hand-held play as you can stream the games to your television or use on just the console. Ring Fit Adventure is the new game coming to Nintendo Switch this winter. Its unique set-up detects and mirrors players’ real-life actions and turns them into in-game movements. To do this, the bundle comes with a Ring-Con and Leg Strap accessories, along with the console and the Ring Fit Adventure game.

Sign up to a free, 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, which you can cancel before the 30 days is over if you change your mind.

Get this £40 saving exclusively from Amazon Prime Day on October 13 2020, but to score the deal you’ve got to be super quick. The saving only lasts for two hours so once it’s gone, it’s really gone! With thousands of people looking to score big savings on the Nintendo Switch on the lead up to Christmas, we have no doubt it’s going to be a deal worth snapping up.

You can also buy the Nintendo Switch Lite (which can only be played in hand-held mode, unlike the regular Nintendo Switch) in turquoise, coral, grey or yellow.

However you like to play on the Nintendo Switch, there’s no doubt you’ll scoop some incredible savings in the Amazon Prime Day sale.