Fisher Price toys are a great way to keep your little ones entertained, and they even teach important skills such as numbers, colours, and how to develop motor skills.

This Prime Day, there’s some great offers on Fisher Price from interactive chairs to baby bouncers, and even adorable unicorns.

Be quick though, because these deals won’t be around for long as its just a two-day event!

Amazon Prime deals on Fisher Price toys – at a glance:

Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Chair PINK

Age suitability: 12 months – 3 years | Batteries required: Yes | Price: £27.99

This interactive musical toddler chair has 50+ sing-along songs, tunes and phrases that teach first words, numbers, shapes, colors and more. The seat activates songs and phrases when baby sits and stands, and its Smart Stages technology means that content changes as baby grows older.

The chair has three levels of play offering fresh songs, phrases and sounds to help further their development from baby to toddler.

Fisher-Price CHM91 Roaring Rainforest Jumperoo

Age suitability: Babies | Batteries required: Yes | Price: £79.99

The Fisher-Price Jumperoo Rainforest has music, lights and sounds to reward and encourage every bounce and jump that baby makes, helping with their motor skills and development. Its seat spins 360 degrees so baby can discover all around them, keeping them active and curious.

It also has a safe, sturdy, free-standing steel frame that lets baby jump safely, so no doorway is required.