We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Playmobil is a much-loved children's toy brand, and you can grab this exclusive farmhouse toy set for just £69.99 thanks to this Amazon Prime sale.

Treat your little ones to a brand new Playmobil playset, with this Amazon exclusive Horse Farm with Paddock set. It’s a great gift for any animal or Playmobil lover, and you can pick it up for just £69.99 for a limited time.

There’re lots of other great toy sets on offer too, including BRIO, more Playmobil and Fortnite sets. Be quick though, these are all limited offers!

Amazon Prime deals on children’s playsets – at a glance:

Exclusive PLAYMOBIL Country 5221 Large Horse Farm with Paddock – SAVE £25.76

BRIO World Travel Switching Train Set for Kids Age 3 Years and Up – SAVE £14.82

Playmobil City Action 9464 Fire Engine with Light and Sound – SAVE £24.11

Fortnite Battle Royale Collection: Squad Pack – SAVE £4.50

BRIO World – Railway Starter Set A – SAVE £11

Exclusive PLAYMOBIL Country 5221 Large Horse Farm with Paddock, for Children Ages 5+

VIEW AT AMAZON

Age suitability: 5 and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £69.99

This 504-piece Playmobil Large Horse Farm with Paddock comes with animals, stables, open-air enclosures and other accessories for realistic fun, and makes a great gift for horse or animal fans. The set comes with 2 figures, 3 horses, functioning gates and doors, hayloft and more.

It can be combined with other Playmobil sets to expand the collection, and comes with easy assembly instructions for parents so they can get it all set up in no time. Pieces can easily be cleaned with warm water too, and have a robust design so they’re built to last.

This playset is on offer during Amazon’s two day event, so don’t miss out!