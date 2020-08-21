We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you've been thinking of treating yourself to an Echo device, now's the perfect time because Amazon is offering 25% off some of their products.

Whether you want the classic Amazon Echo or one of their new Show devices, shoppers can save across a number of products.

Each of them have their iconic Amazon Alexa AI built inside, which works through voice command.

For a limited time there’s 25 per cent off these smart devices if you’re looking to upgrade your home.

Amazon is selling a great bundle featuring their Echo Plus and a Philips white bulb, which is everything you need to start your smart home.

The Echo is available in three different colours; charcoal fabric (pictured), heather grey fabric and sandstone fabric.

Key features include a built-in Zigbee hub to easily set up and control your compatible smart home devices, and an improved sound for streaming music.

Built-in Alexa can play music, read the news, check weather, set alarms and timers, and more.

If you’re not familiar with Amazon’s Echo Show device, here’s everything you need to know about it.

It’s a smart device with built-in Alexa, but this one has a 5 inch screen so it has some more capabilities.

With the Echo Show, you can make video calls, watch TV programmes and films, and use voice commands to ask for recipes, the weather, and more.

It’s also available in black or white, depending on your tech preferences.

Or, you could pick up the newer Echo Show 8, which has a bigger screen than the Show 5.

The Show 8 has a 8 inch screen and stereo sound, and has the same features as its predecessor.

This device can also make video calls, entertain with films and TV, and can help to create morning routines.

