We know that Christmas is still a few months away, but there's no harm in getting ahead on gift shopping! Amazon has reduced prices across a range of exclusive gift sets, and they're worth getting your hands on.

Toiletries make a great Christmas gift set, and Amazon is selling exclusive Lynx and Dove bundles that are sure to go down well.

There’s currently up to 20 per cent off across their gift sets, with prices starting from just £7.20!

Scroll down to see what’s on offer…

This gift set celebrates 25 years of Lynx Africa with Lynx Africa Bodyspray 150 ml, Lynx Africa Bodywash 250 ml, and a pair of Lynx Africa design socks. Perfect for anyone who can’t get enough of the iconic scent of warm African spices.

This set has Lynx Ice Chill Bodyspray 150 ml, Bodywash 250 ml and a set of 2 sneaker balls to keep sneakers and gym bags smelling fresh. The Ice Chill range has cooling mint and zesty lemon scent that’s sure to give them a boost first thing in the morning, or whenever they need it most.

Dove’s gift set features women’s products and has everything she need for a natural-looking, sun-kissed complexion.

The box contains four products; Dove Replenishing Ritual Body Gradual Self Tan Lotion, Dove Relaxing Jasmine Petals and Coconut Milk Body Wash, Dove Exfoliating Body Polish Macadamia and Rice Milk and a tanning mitt.

This Dove gift makes the perfect present for anyone who loves a weekend getaway. It contains two full-size Dove Body Washes, an Anti-perspirant and a Body Lotion, all in an elegant Dove Wash Bag. Everything you need for your travels!

There’s two different washes in this set, Dove Relaxing Jasmine Petals & Coconut Milk Body Wash and Dove Reviving Pomegranate & Hibiscus Tea Body Wash, so they’re great for any occasion.

Great for that gym lover in your life, this kit has everything he needs for his gym bag including a Dove branded towel, water bottle and three products.

These are Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh 250 ml, Dove Men+Care Fresh Clean 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner 250 ml, and Dove Men + Care Sport Active + Fresh Anti-perspirant Deodorant 150 ml.