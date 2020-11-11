We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Candles are an essential for a cosy winter night indoors.

And now Amazon is offering up to 20% off WoodWick candles so that you can light up and listen to the iconic brand’s signature crackle.

When burned, WoodWick candle’s recreate the snaps and cracks of a warming open fire – creating the ultimate cosy experience.

The Hearthwick Flame technology delivers a soft dancing flame and the luxury WoodWick scents add the ultimate touch to any home.

Thanks to Amazon’s money-saving deals ahead of Black Friday, WoodWick jar candles of various sizes, shapes and scents have had their price tags slashed.

Even candles from the Trilogy collection are included, giving you three fragrances in one jar.

The offer is a great chance to snap up some Christmas presents or just to treat yourself to a new addition to your home’s candle collection ready for the chilly evenings ahead.

Save 15% – View deal at Amazon



WoodWick’s Fireside scent has the wintry smell of a wood fire with chic grey wax and a promise of 130 hours of burn time.

It’s currently priced at just £21.19 instead of £24.99 – saving you 15%.

Save 15% – View deal at Amazon



This three-scented candle features a trio of WoodWick’s most popular fragrances – vanilla bean, caramel and biscotti for an intriguing scent experience as the layers melt together.

The premium blend of waxes produce a beautiful burn with no messy residue and the mix of aromas will mean you never get bored of the same smell.

Save 21% – View deal at Amazon



Video of the Week

This simple offering from WoodWick provides up to 80 hours of burn time, releasing the sweet and natural fragrance of vanilla.

The subtle scent will fill any room with a lingering aroma sure to impress.

You can save 21% on the medium jar right now, taking the price tag down from £18.99 to £14.99.

There’s plenty more scents and sizes at discount prices right now, so we suggest having a good browse and adding them to your basket ASAP!