Keep a close eye on your baby at all times – there's 36% off the Angelcare 3-in-1 Sensasure Baby Movement Monitor with Video for two days only, dropping in price from £249 to £159.99.

Angelcare is just one of the many baby brands on offer this Prime Day, with Amazon slashing prices on thousands of baby products. You can get up to 42% off on a selection of baby products from popular baby brands, including Fisher-Price, Disney, Tiny Love, Baby Art, and Munchkin.

Angelcare specialises in bath products for babies and movement baby monitors. Their monitors always score very well with mums in our consumer tests, as they offer that extra peace of mind that comes from knowing that your monitor doesn’t just let you keep an eye on your baby, but tracks his or her movements too. Movement monitors can be expensive, so Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to snap one up at a really affordable price.

Angelcare 3-in-1 Sensasure Baby Movement Monitor with Video – SAVE £90

Angelcare Baby Bath Support in Grey – SAVE £11.50



The Angelcare 3-in-1 Sensasure Baby Movement Monitor with Video comes with a wireless movement sensor pad which you pop beneath your baby’s mattress. It monitors movement and will sound an alarm if no movement is detected after 20 seconds. It also has a large video display screen and offers excellent sound quality. You can also add a second movement sensor pad and nursery unit (sold separately) so you can keep an eye on twins or siblings at the same time.

The Angelcare 3-in-1 Sensasure Baby Movement Monitor with Video is at this price for Prime Day – so be quick if you want to snap it up at this prize. Amazon is offering savings on a wide selection of baby products on Prime Day, making it even easier to save on many baby products from popular baby brands. Whether you’re expecting a new baby and getting the nursery prepared, or just upgrading your existing baby gear to take advantage of the savings, it’s the perfect opportunity to pick up some Prime Day baby deals.