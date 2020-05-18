Where you can get a 70cl bottle of Aperol for just £10 right now

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

While lockdown life may be preventing the UK from getting out to their favourite watering holes to enjoy a tipple, it hasn’t stopped the nation from indulging in an alcoholic beverage or two.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown in March, the amount of alcohol UK shoppers are purchasing has soared.

With warm, summery weather sneaking in and a steady stream of bank holiday weekends in the calendar, it’s no surprise us Brits have been treating ourselves to our favourite beers, wines and sprits.

And with yet another bank holiday Monday on the way, we have some brilliant news for lovers of an Italian aperitif.

Online giant Amazon is currently selling 70cl bottles of vibrant summer favourite, Aperol, for just a tenner.

Yep, the boozy hot weather classic usually retails at £16.80 on the site, but thanks to a 40% price slash, you can nab a hefty bottle of the orange stuff for a seriously affordable ask.

To whip up a batch of the refreshing, bittersweet Aperol Spritz, all you’ll need is Aperol, some large wine glasses, lashings of prosecco and a little bit of soda water.

Combine the ingredients with heaps of ice and a wedge of orange for the dreamiest of sunshine cocktails.

If you order it now, you’ll get it in time for the long weekend – and according to the weather report, it’s going to be a warm one.

If you want to take it a step further and make a slushy, iced version, simply blend up your preferred measurements of Aperol and prosecco with an orange Calippo ice lolly and two glasses of ice.

We are drooling!