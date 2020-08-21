We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you need to stock up on baby essentials, Argos is having a huge baby and nursery clearance sale to help you save.

Argos is having a sale, offering a great range of baby and nursery products at a reduced price.

Whether you’re looking for toys or nursery essentials, there’s plenty to choose from.

Shoppers can enjoy savings across a number of popular children’s brands such as Chad Valley, Fisher-Price, Silver Cross and Mamas & Papas.

Scroll down to see the best deals from the Argos sale, and more details about each product…

Chicco Next 2 Me Crib – Graphite

This side sleeping cot is designed so you can sleep next to your baby without sharing the same bed, and is recommended by baby experts. But that’s not all, as it’s a 3-in-1 design meaning it can be side sleeping, stand alone or a travel cot. Very handy!

It’s currently £153.99 in the sale, so worth grabbing if you’re on the lookout for a versatile cot.

Fisher-Price Grow-With-Me Mobile

This clever 4-in-1 baby mobile is designed to entertain and soothe baby. It’s got a musical crib mobile, musical crib soother, linkable stroller mobile for on-the-go, and removable take-along toys to play with.

It provides up to 15 minutes of soothing music or heartbeat sounds each time, helping to relax your baby.

VTech Pop a Ball Rock & Pop Turtle

How cute is this Rock & Pop Turtle toy? It’s bound to keep baby entertained, as it plays music, says phrases and spins around to help your child learn and interact.

It’s suitable for ages 9 months and up, so designed for babies who are starting to get curious about their surroundings.

Mamas & Papas Rocco 3 Piece Nursery Furniture Set – Warm Oak

If you’re looking to set up a new nursery or revamp an old one, this great Mamas & Papas deal gives you everything you need.

The 3 piece set comes with a crib, wardrobe, changing unit and a changer top so you’ve got all the essentials for baby’s room.

It’s now just under £400 for the whole set, so you’d better be quick if you want to get it at that price!

Pink Lining Notting Hill Changing Bag

Who says changing bags can’t look stylish? This Notting Hill Changing Bag looks just like a handbag, and features a classic bird print design and floral corsarge. It’s perfect for older babies who need changing less frequently, and can be easily be wiped clean.

It’s got plenty of space for baby’s essentials and better yet, it’s now just under £20 reduced from £64.99. Bargain!