Best Argos Black Friday deals 2020 from toys to homewares and beauty

Black Friday is one of the most hotly anticipated days in the shopping calendar and from Argos, we’re waiting for the best deals on everything from furniture to appliances, baby clothes and tech to drop onto our screens and in-store.

But you don’t even have to wait until the big day to find out about the best Argos Black Friday deals, as many of them are already in the works. We can confirm that the retailer has announced some real jaw-dropping savings on a great range of items across the store, ready to go live on November 27 this year.

So if you’re like us and cannot wait to see what Argos deliver, and want to be notified as soon as these incredible Argos Black Friday deals come online then be sure to bookmark this page and save the date. Trust us, with Christmas fast approaching and all of us in need of a little end of year treat, this is one sale that you really don’t want to miss…

Argos Black Friday 2020: when is it?

Get ready because Argos Black Friday is here sooner than you might think – with deals landing both in-store and online on November 27 2020. While other offers and Black Friday discounts might continue into the weekend, and Argos is famous for having offers all the way up until Christmas, Black Friday is normally only one day. So to get the most out of it, it’s best to be there when the sales go live.

Some of the other incredible Black Friday deals in the UK for 2020 come from the likes of Asda, John Lewis and Currys PC World. Amazon even has its very own two days of savings, with Amazon Prime Day on October 13 and 14, where you can get amazing discounts on the best toys and games deals Amazon has to offer, as well as electronics, appliances and pretty much everything else across the site. The Amazon baby products sale for 2020 is also set to be a real winner so if you’ve got a new addition to the family or are looking for the perfect present for new parents, be sure to check out their deals this month.

Argos Black Friday deals: what to look out for in 2020

Last year, families saw huge savings on toys with a special code and were able to get Christmas presents for kids from the likes of Peppa Pig, Pokémon and Little Live Pets for almost half price.

Argos also has been known to have over 400 offers on gaming products alone. Last year the retailer reduced the much-sought-after Nintendo Switch to £279.99 and many are expecting a similar treatment in 2020. They also sold two Switch, PS4 or Xbox One games for £30, saving shoppers some serious money.

While the year before, Argos knocked the prices down on their furniture and gave a £10 voucher to all customers who spent over £100 at the check out. Who knew that spending had so many rewards?

And it looks like Argos will reveal some more awesome offers this year. Not only will their toy sales be back with a bang and offer hundreds of discounts on some of 2020’s most-loved games and toys on Black Friday, but they have a HUGE selection of incredible offers spanning every area of the home and garden you could think of.

Looking for deals on tech? With more Android phone models still to be released this year, we reckon that prices on the older ones will be slashed in the Argos Black Friday sale. The same treatment will probably be given to laptops and tablets, as they were one of the main features in the sale last year, with an average saving of more than £100 – and that was before everyone was working from home!

While those who have got into baking recently will be pleased to know that there’s plenty of offers coming in on kitchen appliances like mixers and blenders. Just like you, we’ve had our eye on a KitchenAid mixer since that first slice of banana bread, and if last year’s sales are anything to go by, we all might be in luck in November.

But it wouldn’t be Black Friday if we weren’t thinking about Christmas. So you can get prepared, Argos will be offering incredible savings on all the essentials to make sure that your festive lunch goes off without a hitch. From top-of-the-range fridges reduced by almost £200 to presents for those difficult-to-buy-for family members, we’re so excited to see the reductions at Argos this year.

Argos’ TVs, laptops and mobile phones deals

Argos have already confirmed themselves that they’ll be offering great deals on flat screens, mobile phones, Smart TVs and 4K quality televisions in the Black Friday sale. Along with this, the deals on laptops and gaming products also extend to speakers, mics and controllers. With same-day delivery available on all of these items, plus a seemingly endless choice of selection, you’re certainly going to be spoilt for choice when the sales finally hit.

Last year, the Panasonic 49 Inch TX-49GS352B Smart Full HD LED TV was reduced from £349 to £279, saving customer a nice £70. While those looking for a SIM-free Samsung Galaxy S10 with 128 GB would have walked away with one for £100 less than the standard retail price. But the best deals, we’ve got to admit, definitely came in on the laptops as shoppers got almost an average of £100 off major brands like HP, ASUS and Lenovo. Our favourite of the lot was the Lenovo IdeaPad S340 which was reduced by just under £150, bringing the £499.99 original price right down to £349.99. There’s no denying that when it comes to television, laptop and mobile phone deals, Argos is certainly looking like one the best places to be…

Argos’ Black Friday kitchen appliance deals

Argos certainly haven’t stopped at tech though! One of our favourite EVER things about the Argos Black Friday sale is that along with big-ticket items like Dyson vacuum cleaners for £100 off and discounted Nutri-bullets, you can pick up larger appliances from other brands like Braun, Bosch and Kenwood for a fraction of their regular price. Last year, we saw prices slashed on essential kitchen appliances like the Bush MSBSNFWTDB American Fridge Freezer, as it brought down by well over £100.

And did we mention the exclusive Argos recycling service? That’s right! If you purchase an appliance from Argos, they’ll offer to take your own one away for you and recycle it. They’ll even disconnect it safely for you if it’s an integrated appliance or any kind of cooker for a set cost too, so you don’t have to worry about anything – apart from choosing which one of their amazing deals you like the sound of the most.

Argos’ Black Friday toy deals

There are some real superhero savings to be had on Argos toys this Black Friday, that’s for sure! We’re expecting offers on Marvel Avengers toys like last year, when hotly anticipated items like the Endgame Nerf Captain America Assembler dropped in price and sent families rushing to get in on the deal. Also in 2019, some of kids’ favourite toys for Christmas like Playmobil and Lego was reduced to half price. This saw sets like the LEGO Technic Control+ 4×4 X-treme Off-Roader Truck reduced by £80 and the Playmobil City Life Animal Zoo drop to just £45.

Pet lovers also got lucky, as the furReal Roarin’ Ivory the Playful Tiger and the Chatty Charlie, the Barkin’ Beagle were both reduced by half price from £120 to £60 per toy.

For parents looking to get major savings on presents this Christmas, Argos definitely has it sorted. We’re expecting that the retailer’s Crazy Codes deal, which offers buyers a discount on a different toy brand every week, will also continue well into December again. So you can snap up those Christmas bargains right up to the last moment.

Argos’ Black Friday homewares and furniture deals

It’s hard to resist Argos’ stunning homeware items at the best of times, let alone on Black Friday. We’re expecting to see MAJOR deals from the retailer in 2020, with up to half price off own brand items across the department from bedding to curtains, sofas and chairs, lighting, crockery and even specially designed wall prints. Last year, Silentnight beds and mattresses went for 25 per cent off, coming down from £439 to £329.25 on average. If that wasn’t enough, they’ll be offering some serious reductions on their stocked brands like the much-loved label, Habitat.

If you can’t wait until then, Argos are offering 25 per cent off many homeware pieces on their website RIGHT NOW. This means that you can get ahead of the Black Friday sales and pick up kitchen utensils, pillows, curtain hangers, storage solutions, bathroom essentials and so much more before the mass sale starts in November.

The home and furniture sale at Argos is definitely not one to miss out on but you’ll have to be quick on your keyboard, as during the Black Friday sale last year, the website saw over five million people log on to pick up those hot deals.

Argos’ Black Friday gardens and DIY deals

Whether you’re looking for a new sparkly lawnmower, easy hanging solutions for your new home office or want to take DIY up a notch with the latest Black + Decker power tools, there’s no shortage of options at Argos normally – let alone in the Black Friday sale. Our pick from last year had to be the 4-pack Swann DVR4-4580V 1080P CCTV Camera System, which was reduced by a huge £200. Closely following behind though were the deals on gardening essentials like leaf blowers, which were reduced by around £50 a go, along with tool sets and even authentic, wooden garden sheds. We sense a lockdown-style gardening obsession coming on already…

But don’t worry, if your artistic or green-fingered vision doesn’t turn into a reality then you have 30 days to return your items either in-store or via a collect service.

Argos’ Black Friday baby and nursery deals

It’s true, in the Argos Black Friday sale you’re bound to be ‘good to go’ on everything you need for newborns and growing babies, as well as being able to kit the new parents in your life out with some well-deserved supplies. This is because Argos is set to offer some of the lowest EVER prices this year on a growing range of nursery products. So whether you’re after a Mamas & Papas cot, which was reduced last year from £160 to just £36.99, or want to stock up on the next size in baby clothes multipacks for the little one, there really is only one place to be for babies this Black Friday.

Since Argos is part of Sainbury’s, you can also use however many of your priceless Nectar points to save money on super Argos’ Black Friday bargains. With every 500 points counting for £2.50 of your item, it’s really the perfect time to count up those points and take advantage of even more deals by shopping at Argos in November. To use your points, all you have to do is sign into your Argos account and link your Nectar card, after which you’ll be given the option to use your points at check out.

Argos’ Black Friday health and beauty deals

Over the last few months, Argos has been our go-to for beating the heat and making the most of the unusual 2020 summer with their huge range of health and beauty deals. Some of the best ones included make-up from brands like Rimmel, Max Factor and Barry M, so we can’t wait to see what incredible offers Argos has for us this November. So while you’re shopping for an upgrade on your dishwasher and already have that free standard delivery in the bag, why not pop some top-shelf stocking fillers in your basket?

If last year’s offers were anything to go by, we should be set for a very active Christmas. In 2019, Argos were selling treadmills and running machines for just £99 in some cases and while we reckon the demand has been a little higher this year, we’re certainly excited about some of the other health offers that will be in store (and online!) for us next month. We’re expecting that kids’ bikes will be one of the fastest selling items in the Argos Black Friday sale, as the retailer has just brought in loads of new stock for the coming months, so prices are likely to be hit with reductions in the coming weeks.

Argos’ Black Friday jewellery and watches deals

Current reductions are seeing some of Argos’ jewellery and watches reduced by more than 50 per cent – like the Radley Ladies Polka Dot Leather Strap Watch reduced from £79.99 to £25.99. So with these discounts already hitting the website, we can’t wait to see what Argos bring out for their jewellery and watches Black Friday sale. We’re expecting BIG things for reductions on Radley, Armani and Hugo Boss watches, as well as hefty discounts on some of the slightly older Fitbit models. Stunning pieces from the likes of Sekonda are also likely to be included in the Argos Black Friday sale, as we’re already seeing almost 50 per cent off watches like the Seksy Ladies Blue Crystals Set Black Leather Strap Watch.

With quality of product guaranteed in their returns policy and quantity laid out before you in choice, be sure to know what you’re getting yourself in for before browsing the jewellery and watches section during Black Friday.

Is Argos doing Cyber Monday?

On November 30, the Monday after Black Friday, Argos will be having ANOTHER sale with massive discounts across the store for Cyber Monday. Traditionally the day when the sales kick off online, with more shopping due to take place online this year than ever before, Cyber Monday at Argos is set to another brilliant day of deals.

We reckon that will these huge waves of offers, the argument of Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday will be more competitive than ever.

How much is Argos delivery – and how long does it take?

Argos offers three different types of delivery: Standard, Next Day or Named Day, all costing £3.95 for smaller items and from £6.95 for large products. Standard delivery on large kitchen appliances is free, however, and from under £9 for next day delivery. Argos offers standard delivery from Monday to Saturday and seven days a week for the other options.

Argos Black Friday 2020: can I return items?

If you’ve made a decision a little too hastily or something isn’t quite right, then Argos has a 30-day return policy that means you can send your items back after Black Friday without any issues. Any returned items must be taken back with proof of purchase, the item must be unused, in its original condition and in a resalable condition. If you received any additional free items with your product, these must also be returned.

After that refunds normally take 5 to 30 days if they’re not able to go through immediately, depending on how you paid in the first place.