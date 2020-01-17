Celebrity chefs have the best kitchens, and we find ourselves seriously envious of all their fabulous cookware. But Argos is selling a casserole dish that’s a dupe of Nigella Lawson’s.

For just £22.50, you can steal Nigella’s kitchen style with their Cast Iron Shallow Casserole Dish. It’s currently on sale, so you’ll have to be quick if you want to grab one for yourself.

The website description says, ‘Soups, stews, chillies, casseroles, curries whatever hearty suppers you and your family fancy, this cream casserole dish makes the perfect kitchen companion. The cast iron finish distributes and retains heat evenly to ensure delicious tasting meals night after night. Nail those one-pot recipes with this 3 litre casserole dish.’

So why limit yourself to just casseroles? You can cook pretty much anything in this cast iron dish, making it an essential buy for any kitchen. The neutral colour scheme makes it perfect for any kitchen style.

The dish has received rave reviews from shoppers, getting an average of 4.8/5, with people praising the quality, design and ease of cleaning.

One review read, ‘Fantastic item very happy with it and would definitely buy again for friends or family.’

Another added, ‘My half priced cast iron casserole dish was amazing. The look quality and size. Its massive for the price. Really impressed. Worth full price really.’

And a third wrote, ‘Fantastic casserole dish. As good as any high end cookware. Reassuringly heavy & easy to clean. Top half price bargain. Overall, I will highly recommend.’

And a fourth wrote, ‘Easy to cook with on gas and then straight into oven. Cooks great and easy to clean, I have two large casserole dishes and now this completes the set. Great buy’.

