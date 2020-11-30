Best Argos Cyber Monday deals 2020 from toys to homewares and beauty

So if you’re like us and cannot wait to deep dive into the amazing Argos Cyber Monday deals and want to know the latest and greatest offers available, then you’re definitely in the right place. Trust us, with the festive season fast approaching and all of us in need of a little end of year treat, this is one sale that you really don’t want to miss.
We’ve rounded up the best of the lot below, from laptops to toys, so you can get all the best savings in one place…
Best Cyber Monday Argos deals:
Technology
Home and kitchen appliances
Toys
Homeware
Garden and DIY
Samsung Galaxy 42mm Smart Watch –
£259 £159
There’s £100 to be taken off the Samsung Galaxy 42mm Smart Watch, which is also available in black. With 4 days battery life, you can take calls and messages on your watch on the move, pay for your morning coffee with just a tap and order a cab with ease using built-in GPS – and so much more!
GoPro HERO7 White CHDHB-601-RW Action Camera –
£149 £99
The perfect companion for any adventure, GoPros are waterproof with a shock-proof outer casing and intuitive touch screen. This model also offers WIFI connection and timelapse recording.
Swann 4 1080p Camera 64GB Security System –
£249.99 £199.99
This security system has 4 channels, is weatherproof and offers up to 30m of night vision or up to 40m in ambient lighting with the powerful infrared night vision. The camera is designed to accurately tell the difference between people, cars, larger pets and other heat-generating objects.
Beats by Dre Studio 3 Wireless Headphones –
£189.95 £149.95
Hear music the way artists intended with the specialised ear cup, sound-cancelling functionality and premium sound. The classic red cable and customsed linen case is also included in this innovative set, styled in black and red.
Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner –
£349.99 £199.99
A great deal on a popular Shark vacuum cleaner, this is the lowest ever price offered by Argos for this model. An efficient cordless vacuum cleaner, you get up to 40 minutes run-time between each charge – which is much longer than some similar models from rival brands.
Dyson V8 Absolute Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner –
£399.99 £299.99
It’s not Cyber Monday unless there’s a good Dyson deal going and this saving of 25% from Argos is a good one. This is a popular Dyson model which is likely to sell out, so if you want it – snap it up fast at this price.
Canon EOS M50 Vlogger Kit –
£729.99 £649.99
The perfect gift for a budding Youtube star or the vlogger that is looking to upgrade their kit, Canon is one of the best of the best when it comes to cameras and equipment and this kit comes with a 1 year guarantee.
Samsung 50 Inch UE50TU8500 Smart Ultra HD TV –
£549 £499
Experience films as their makers intended with the amazing 50 inch Samsung television. Over a billion shades make up the colour of every picture that appears with the best 4K picture quality and targeted sound.
SIM Free Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB – Prism White –
£649 £499
The Samsung Galaxy S10 is the classic S with one giant step up. It features a large curved-edge screen and has a Ultrasonic Fingerprint so you can be sure that it looks amazing, while keeping your essentials safe.
Krups Opio XP320840 Pump Espresso Coffee Machine –
£149.99 £74.99
The perfect coffee starts with the one essential – espresso! That’s why the Krups Opio Steam and Pump Espresso Machine comes with all the tricks you need to get the basics right every single time. There’s a 15-bar pump pressure, delivering barista-quality results and creating that authentic coffee flavour.
Tassimo by Bosch Vivy 2 Pod Coffee Machine in Black –
£79.99 £29.99
Get barista-style coffee at home with just a touch of a button – on a budget! This is also one of Argos’ best ever prices on the machine with more than half off.
Hot Wheels Ultimate City Track set –
£90 £45
Get ready for smiles on Christmas morning if you’ve got a little racer in the family. This essential Hot Wheels track set is currently half price at Argos and includes four different sets to choose from.
BaByliss Super Power Pro Hair Dryer –
£59.99 £29.99
The BaByliss Super Power Pro Hairdryer comes with three temperature settings and a salon-grade AC motor to deliver beautiful results time and again. Comes with the manufacturer’s 5 year guarantee.
Argos’ TVs, laptops and mobile phones deals
Samsung 43In UE43TU7020KXXU Smart 4K TV –
£379 £299
With this Samsung Smart 4K TV, you don’t have to compromise – it’s simply the best. Crystal clear colour HDR powered by HDR10+, just as directors and movie makers would want. Targeted sound is also a huge bonus of this TV, ensuring that whatever you watch, you get the best quality possible.
Samsung 55In UE55TU7020KXXU Smart 4K TV –
£479 £399
Made for movies, this is the same television as the above but in a slightly larger screen size. So whatever your living room size or capabilities, there’s a television in the Argos Cyber Monday sale for you.
Samsung 32 Inch UE32T4307 Smart HD TV –
£199 £169
Get clear HD picture quality with high-quality images no matter what you’re watching. The HR Ultra Clean View offers a sharper picture while you catch up on all your favourite programmes from Disney+, Netflix and more, all with the touch of a button
HP Slim 15.6in i3 4GB 128GB FHD Laptop & Norton Security – £379 (lowest price ever)
Surf, stream and work to your heart’s content with the extra protection that comes with this HP Slim laptop. There’s also the sleek design and expansive screen that makes this a truly accessibly laptop out there, especially when you consider the long battery life and portable shape.
ASUS ZenBook 13 UX325 13in i5 8GB 512GB 32GB Optane Laptop –
£899.99 £749.99
There’s no denying that the 22-hour battery life, HDMI, Thunderbolt 3 USB-C, USB Type-A and microSD card reader are just a few of the things that makes this one of the best laptops out there to buy. You can also get over £100 off the laptop right now – even better!
SIM Free Google Pixel 4a 128GB Mobile Phone –
£349 £319
Choose your own carrier with this Google Pixel SIM Free deal, so you can upgrade your current model or start fresh. The Google Pixel has long-since been celebrated as an affordable, high-powered smart phone with all the battery and camera features of some of the best phone out there.
SIM Free Huawei P30 Lite 256GB Mobile Phone –
£229.95 £199.95
You’ll certainly be able to see the world clearer with the Huawei P30 Lite, as it has the highest resolution image sensor in the tech industry. This means that you can take sharper, higher-quality photos better than ever before with all the details crystal clear.
Argos’ Cyber Monday kitchen appliance deals
Bush BRC100DHMSS 100cm Dual Fuel Range Cooker –
£599.99 £549.99
We love this Bush cooker, not only for its unique and sleek design but as it’s split over four sections, you have 178 litres of cooking space at your disposal, along with an 8 zone gas hob. There’s also a digital display, timer and a handy internal light.
Bush BRCP90ESS 90cm Electric Range Cooker –
£649.99 £549.99
With 103 litres available, this is the deal addition to a family kitchen. Not too big, while also offering enough cooking space for big dinners, the 90cm electric range cooker gives plenty of space for everything you need to do.
Ninja Foodi MINI 4.7L Multi Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer –
£169.99 £129.99
Suitable for use up to 2 people, this mini cooker helps to create full meals, snacks, side dishes and desserts quickly and easily. There are 6 cooking functions with one point so you can slip through the functions and choose whether to cook, air fry or slow cook at the touch of a button.
Kenwood KHC29.B0WH Prospero Stand Mixer –
£199.99 £99.99
This Kenwood mixer is half price! It comes with a mixer bowl of over 4 litres, Prospero 2 in 1 pack which offers greater versatility. A mixture of the two makes it the perfect device for making smoothies, purees, soups and pretty much anything else you like. The choice is truly yours!
NutriBullet Starter Kit – £39.99 (lowest price ever)
Easy to use with one speed setting and almost a litre in capacity, NutriBullets have become a much-loved kitchen item over the years. This starter kit, complete with all the basics, is exactly what you need to get going with blending and blizzing.
Indesit EcoTime IWC71252W 7KG Washing Machine –
£199.99 £179.99
Make light work of the washing with 7kg capacity, 1200rpm and specialist wash programs. Simple and effective, there’s currently 10% off this washing machine from Indesit in the Black Friday Argos sale.
And did we mention the exclusive Argos recycling service? That’s right! If you purchase an appliance from Argos, they’ll offer to take your own one away for you and recycle it. They’ll even disconnect it safely for you if it’s an integrated appliance or any kind of cooker for a set cost too, so you don’t have to worry about anything – apart from choosing which one of their amazing deals you like the sound of the most.
Argos’ Cyber Monday toy deals
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Clock Tower Toy –
£85 £56.50
Fans of Harry Potter will LOVE this mega set. It contains 3-levels with iconic locations such as Dumbledore’s Office and the Prefects’ Bathroom along with 8 Harry Potter minifigures, including Harry, Ron, Hermione.
LEGO City Passenger RC Train Toy Construction Set –
£105 £70
The toy comes with a motor engine with Bluetooth remote control, a driver’s cabin, passenger toy cars and so much more! This is LEGO, but taken up a notch. It also include four mini figures and a platform with seats, a map, train track, curved rails and loads of accessories for exciting play.
LEGO Classic Medium Creative Brick Box Building Set –
£25 £15.50
Kids are free to build their own vehicles and so much more with this classic collection of LEGO bricks in 35 different colours. The set contains 484 pieces, including windows, eyes, almost 20 different tires, wheel rims, a green baseplate and so much more!
LEGO Friends Friendship Bus Toy with Swim Pool –
£65 £43
This fabulous set features a holiday bus with 5 different areas of play, including an open rooftop with a slide, a kitchen, swimming pool, tent and repairs stand. Three mini dolls are also included and the top deck slides back for easy access to the living deck below.
Argos’ Cyber Monday homewares and furniture deals
Save 25% on Christmas candles and fragrances
Get in the festive spirit with 25% off classic Christmas candles with a twist. The Christmas Spice Gel Candle (pictured) has LEDs that light up when the candle is lit.
Argos Home Snuggle Shaggy Rug –
£50 £37
Coming in five different colours, the Argos shaggy rug makes a warm update to your home this winter. We love the vibrancy of the colours too! Red, pink and blue, along with more muted and understated shades like midnight blue (pictured) and mocha.
Habitat Artisan Ceramic Textured Jug –
£12.50 £9
Deals on Habitat on Argos for Cyber Monday are still coming in but we love this textured jug. Perfect for flowers and plants to put anywhere in the house, this understated vase will be at home in any room.
Danielle Creations Rose Gold Finish Light Up Beauty Mirror –
£29.99 £24.99
Take £5 off this lush beauty mirror, now only £24.99. It’s double sided with a 5x magnifying angle for the best view and true image on the mirror reverse. It also comes with an LED light up rim for better, clearer reflection.
Argos’ Cyber Monday garden and DIY deals
WORX WR130 300 M2 Landroid Robotic Lawnmower –
£600 £450
Complete with Anti-Collision, Find My Landroid and Voice Control, this is the ultimate hands-off lawnmower for smaller gardens. It lets you stay in warm while the work gets done with quick and agile movements, far superior to other robot mowers on the market.
Lifetime Outdoor Storage Box –
£170 £150
Get over 500L of storage in this box, guaranteed to last for as long as you need it. The controlled spring-hinge means you can open the lid as wide as you want and it won’t slam, it’s also weather resistant and water resistant with UV-protected panels.
WORX WG505E Trivac Leaf Blower and Vac –
£90 £50
Save £40 on this powerful leaf blower and vacuum, now only £50. So as autumn is now coming to a close and the leaves are falling off the trees, you can keep your garden neat and tidy with 335 km of blow speed and 3000 watt power at your fingertips.
How much is Argos delivery – and how long does it take?
Argos offers three different types of delivery: Standard, Next Day or Named Day, all costing £3.95 for smaller items and from £6.95 for large products. Standard delivery on large kitchen appliances is free, however, and from under £9 for next day delivery. Argos offers standard delivery from Monday to Saturday and seven days a week for the other options.
Can I return items?
If you’ve made a decision a little too hastily or something isn’t quite right, then Argos has a 30-day return policy that means you can send your items back after Cyber Monday without any issues. Any returned items must be taken back with proof of purchase, the item must be unused, in its original condition and in a resalable condition. If you received any additional free items with your product, these must also be returned.
After that refunds normally take 5 to 30 days if they’re not able to go through immediately, depending on how you paid in the first place.