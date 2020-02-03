Argos is selling a hot and cold duvet to banish bedtime arguments for good

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It’s infuriating when your partner keeps messing about with the thermostat before bed. Thankfully Argos is selling a genius solution to this problem.

Whether you find yourself too cold or too hot once you get under the sheets, Argos is stocking a Silentnight duvet that is both hot and cold to keep both of you happy.

It might sound too good to be true, but the Silentnight Yours and Mine duvet has different togs on each half of the duvet to adjust the temperature.

The cooler side is 10.5 tog and the warmer one is a thicker 13.5 tog, which ‘ensures that both of you are kept at your own optimum temperature’.

Silentnight’s product description adds, ‘The duvet has a unique two togs in one design. One half features a higher tog and the other a lighter tog, creating a cooler half for those who get hot at night and a warmer half for those who feel the chill.

‘Made from soft microfibre and filled with snuggly hollow fibre, offering great comfort on both sides of the bed.’

It seems to have gone down well with Argos customers too, with the duvet scoring an impressive 4.8 out of 5 rating from happy shoppers. Perhaps this is the solution couples needed all along?

One review read, ‘An awesome duvet, me and my partner have been struggling with him being too hot and me being too cold all the time with a normal duvet, this one was a perfect solution.

‘It feels very luxurious and is very comfortable /soft, as well as breathable and hypoallergenic.’

Another added, ‘The duvet I received works as described, the 2 different sides of the duvets with their different tog rating function as expected.

I often find myself pulling the duvet over to the warmer side during the night as the temperature drops. Very happy with the duvet.’

