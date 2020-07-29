We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Argos is selling the ultimate bargain picnic chair for this summer.

With many of us opting for staycations this summer, heading out camping or even choosing our own gardens to soak up the sun, a comfy picnic chair is a must.

And Argos is selling the ultimate bargain for shoppers to make the most of.

The folding picnic chair comes with a comfortable seat and material that is completely weather resistant – and it’s even foldable so you can take it on your way when you’re done.

The picnic chair even has the option to adjust the height to one other setting for the ultimate comfort.

‘Catch the rays on this black Argos Home picnic chair,’ says Argos.

‘A perfect pick for those outdoor cinema trips, camping outings or seaside excursions, it folds up, so you can pop it in your car boot with ease.

‘Sit and enjoy the sun wherever you are!’.

And the chair comes along with a stream of rave reviews.

‘Does what it says on the tin,’ wrote one, ‘well constructed, confortable and great value for money’.

‘Excellent quality and great value for money! Delighted!’ commented another. ‘Would definitely recommend and buy them again if needed. Easy to use, classic design. Easy to store. Lightweight to carry.’

‘Does the job perfectly!’ raved one customer. ‘The chairs fit nicely into the boot of the car and are not too heavy to carry from the car to wherever we want to sit.

‘Comfortable enough for the situations described, especially with the cushions we bought at the same time so we are very happy with them’.

Others added, ‘Good price for this item which was brought as a replacement’, ‘Seems sturdy nice and light easy to carry’ and ‘Good everyday picnic chair’.

Looking for a picnic chair for your garden? Invest in a couple of these…

Grab a lovely summer picnic chair