Shoppers are loving Asda’s wooden toy washing machine for their little ones this Christmas

If you’re looking for a gift for your children this season, Asda is selling a toy washing machine that’s perfect for playing house.

Many children love playing with toy versions of ‘grown up’ things, whether that’s driving around in a little car or serving up a feast in a toy kitchen. Asda has a bargain toy washing machine could be the perfect addition to their collection.

Priced at just £25, the washing machine is blue with a polka dot detail and even features a little toy iron and ironing board on the side.

According to Asda’s website, the washing machine is suitable for children aged 3 and up, although adult supervision is required for younger children.

The product description reads, ‘Teach your little one to do the washing with this fun wooden playset from George Home. Featuring a blue washing machine with a pretty polka dot ironing board attached, it’s perfect for playing house and the ideal addition to any kitchen playset.’

Mums everywhere are loving the toy too, with many of them leaving 5 star reviews on Asda’s website. They’ve been impressed with the quality and value for money of the washing machine.

One review read, ‘I’ve bought this as a Christmas gift for my little boy. Built it last night (never built anything from scratch before!) Instructions were easy to follow and it looks great. Cant wait to see his face on christmas day! Great quality, will look great with the wooden kitchen also.’

Another said, ‘Fantastic value for such a well made wooden toy. Easy to put together, solid wood and looks beautiful. I also bought the matching kitchen and my children love them.’

And a third read, ‘Bought this as a Christmas present for my 2year old. It’s a great size and well made product. So happy with my purchase and can’t wait to see my daughters face when she sees it!’

Unfortunately the washing machine is currently out of stock online, so it’s best to check in-store to see if your local supermarket has it in stock.

To see if it’s available, you can check Asda’s handy check local stores feature, which does the hard work for you!

We’re sure it will be worth it when you see the big smiles on their faces…

Will you be buying this for your child this Christmas? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!