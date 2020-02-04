Trending:

This £2 Beauty Blender dupe has received thousands of rave reviews on Amazon

This could save you so many pennies!
Caitlin Elliott

  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • If you’re a make-up fanatic, odds are the Beauty Blender sponge holds a crucial place in your glam routine.

    If you’re not familiar, a Beauty Blender is a bright pink, egg shaped sponge famed for its holy grail make-up blending abilities and power to create a flawless finish.

    Sadly, these nifty little tools get grubby rather quick and with frequent washes don’t last forever. To add to our struggles, one Beauty Blender costs around £17, so falling in love with them isn’t a cheap habit to keep.

    Luckily, it seems that Amazon has the answer to all our beauty stash and bank account prayers.

    The online shopping giant is selling an amazingly similar dupe of the Beauty Blender for a little over £2.

    We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

    SHOP NOW: Beauty Blender

    Beauty Blender

    This little pink sponge is loved by beauty fans all over the world.

    Beauty Bay

    |

    |

    £17

    View Deal

    £17

    |

    |

    Beauty Bay

    Beauty Blender

    Beauty Blender, £17, Beauty Bay.

    The Beakey sponges look just like the Beauty Blender, mimic its soft, squishy texture and are latex free too.

    They’re majorly affordable, costing £10.99 for a packet of five. So you’re always stocked up for just over two quid a pop.

    We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

    SHOP NOW: Amazon Beakey Sponges

    Amazon Beakey sponges

    A super affordable alternative to the famous Beauty Blender.

    Amazon.co.uk

    |

    |

    £10.99

    View Deal

    £10.99

    |

    |

    Amazon.co.uk

    The product description claims that they’ll create ‘high precision’ and ‘flawless’ make-up application when used either wet or dry.

    The ‘edgeless’ design is used for achieving ‘maximum and seamless coverage’ and the pointed end is perfect for getting into those hard to reach areas on the face.

    They’re also seriously highly rated on Amazon, with 79% of the their 8,653 ratings being five star.

    Beauty Blender dupe

    Beakey Sponges, £10.99 for five, Amazon

    Penning a rave review, one happy shopper wrote, ‘Very good sponges, always gives flawless finish!

    Really good soft sponges that expand well when wet. Apply/blend makeup easily without soaking up loads of product, would 100% recommend,’ added a second.

    A third chipped in, ‘I normally use the branded makeup sponges but tried these on the of chance as they seemed good value. I am so pleased I did, just as good as more expensive versions but so much cheaper.’

    Oh my goodness. Absolutely the best ever. I got a pack and then I started telling all my friends about them. Perfectly soft and great quality. Very impressed,’ swooned one more.