If you’re a make-up fanatic, odds are the Beauty Blender sponge holds a crucial place in your glam routine.

If you’re not familiar, a Beauty Blender is a bright pink, egg shaped sponge famed for its holy grail make-up blending abilities and power to create a flawless finish.

Sadly, these nifty little tools get grubby rather quick and with frequent washes don’t last forever. To add to our struggles, one Beauty Blender costs around £17, so falling in love with them isn’t a cheap habit to keep.

Luckily, it seems that Amazon has the answer to all our beauty stash and bank account prayers.

The online shopping giant is selling an amazingly similar dupe of the Beauty Blender for a little over £2.

The Beakey sponges look just like the Beauty Blender, mimic its soft, squishy texture and are latex free too.

They’re majorly affordable, costing £10.99 for a packet of five. So you’re always stocked up for just over two quid a pop.

The product description claims that they’ll create ‘high precision’ and ‘flawless’ make-up application when used either wet or dry.

The ‘edgeless’ design is used for achieving ‘maximum and seamless coverage’ and the pointed end is perfect for getting into those hard to reach areas on the face.

They’re also seriously highly rated on Amazon, with 79% of the their 8,653 ratings being five star.

Penning a rave review, one happy shopper wrote, ‘Very good sponges, always gives flawless finish!’

‘Really good soft sponges that expand well when wet. Apply/blend makeup easily without soaking up loads of product, would 100% recommend,’ added a second.

A third chipped in, ‘I normally use the branded makeup sponges but tried these on the of chance as they seemed good value. I am so pleased I did, just as good as more expensive versions but so much cheaper.’

‘Oh my goodness. Absolutely the best ever. I got a pack and then I started telling all my friends about them. Perfectly soft and great quality. Very impressed,’ swooned one more.