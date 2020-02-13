We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Have you heard the news?

Boots are offering an amazing deal on Benefit mascaras right now.

The globally famous make-up brand are known for their quirkily retro designs and innovative ideas.

But for many, Benefit’s mascaras are where it’s really at.

The San Francisco born brand’s range of lash-livening products is loved by beauty fanatics around the world.

If they’re already a much-loved part of your make-up routine or if you’re keen to give them a whirl- now is the time to nab one (or a few).

High street health and beauty retailer Boots are offering 15% off Benefit mascaras at the moment.

And if a price reduction isn’t enough to tempt you, the products come in duo form- meaning you’ll also get a free mini sized version.

The super curling Roller Lash, the volumising They’re Real and the inflating Bad Gal Bang are all available in duo boxes, reduced from £22.50 to £19.50.

With a cute mini, retailing at up to £12 on its own, stashed in side, you’re no doubt getting fab value for your cash.

If a strong pop of eyeliner is part of your signature beauty look, opt for the BADgals Lash and Line set.

It includes a full sized Bad Gal Bang mascara, a Bad Gal Bang eyeliner and a bold blue Bad Gal Bang mascara mini.

With the price of the set slashed from £27.50 to £23.37, it’s yet another banging bargain.

One happy shopper penned a glimmering review of the trio of products.

‘I’ve been really pleased, both mascaras glide on well and don’t clump, the brush allows all lashes to be evenly coated. I tried the blue, expecting a retro 80s look, and was amazed to find it’s actually more a subtle navy and I’m likely to wear it more than the black (I have pale skin/blonde hair). I haven’t tried the gel liner yet but it looks promising,’ it read.

Meanwhile, another fawned over Benefit classic, Roller Lash, ‘So so happy! Been looking for a mascara that will actually give my eyelashes some definition and this gives it them with one coat and it builds really well! Well worth the money! Love love love!!!’

‘My absolute go to mascara gives amazing length and volume and doesn’t budge all day! The best!’ another wrote about They’re Real.